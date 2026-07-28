Philadelphia Activist, Twitch Streamer HMBL Zay Completes 3,000-Mile Walk to California In Saquon Barkley Eagles Jersey After Being Hit By Cars, Police Harassment

On March 26, Philadelphia activist and Twitch streamer Isaiah Thomas posted a video on Instagram that had many social media users looking at him like he was a madman.

Thomas, known online as HMBL — short for “Humble” — Zay told his followers at the time that he was going to walk roughly 3,000 miles from Philadelphia to California.

His goal? Raise money to give back to the youth by building a trade school in Philadelphia.

Twitch streamer Isaiah Thomas, known online as HMBL Zay, celebrates after completing 3,000-mile walk from Philadelphia to California. (Instagram/@HMBLZay)

Thomas, who livestreamed the entire journey on his Twitch account, initially thought he would need six months to cross the country.

Despite multiple setbacks, which included being hit twice by cars and stopped by police multiple times, the streamer reached California in approximately four months, the 124th day of what he labeled a “Faith Walk.”

‘Too Busy Gloating’: Runner Celebrates Too Early, Gets Beaten, But the Reaction of the Woman Holding the Finish Banner Goes Viral





“What they gonna say now?” Thomas exclaimed once he had crossed the California state line. “What they gonna say now?”

“The doubters, the haters, the ones that said we wasn’t gonna make it…what they gonna say now?”

It was a gratifying moment for Thomas, who could have died long before he ever reached the West Coast.

On day 34 of his walk, Thomas was hit by a car in Indiana. Video of the frightening April collision went viral, as his concerned Twitch viewers worried about his health.

Thomas was briefly hospitalized before continuing his trek toward California. The trip was also slowed by drivers calling the police on Thomas, although some officers had positive exchanges with the streamer by offering supplies, well-wishes and safety assistance.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe account started by Thomas before he set out for California surpassed $160,000 raised of his initial $200,000 goal.

“I want to create opportunities for teens who are facing the same barriers I once did,” Thomas wrote on his GoFundMe page.

“That’s why I’m launching HMBL University and the HMBL Summer Camp, a trade based program designed for high school graduates who may not have the resources or desire to attend college, but still deserve a real shot at success. Our mission is to equip them with practical skills and real world opportunities.

“Through this program, students will have access to trade certifications such as CNA, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC, carpentry, and medical tech. Beyond trades, we’ll teach essential life skills like financial literacy, budgeting, entrepreneurship, self confidence, and even hands on skills like sewing.

“We’re also committed to expanding their worldview by taking select students on life changing trips to the motherland, exposing them to new cultures and possibilities beyond their environment.”

This was not the first walk for Thomas, who says he previously traveled on foot from Philadelphia to Virginia to raise money to take kids from Philadelphia on a trip to Disney World in Orlando.

Thomas amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram by the end of his journey to California, and he reached his final destination while wearing the jersey of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The Barkley jersey likely represented a final ode to Thomas’ hometown. Similar to Thomas on his trek to California, Barkley could not be stopped in 2024 when he helped Eagles win Super Bowl and rushed for 2,005 yards in his first season with franchise.

Let’s hope the increased notoriety helps change lives when Thomas gets back to Philadelphia — it will be understandable if he wants to take catch a plane back home.

“Every dollar raised will go directly toward securing a building, purchasing equipment, developing curriculum, hiring staff, covering utilities, providing student materials, and funding annual educational trips,” Thomas said. “Throughout the entire journey, there will be full transparency and daily documentation so supporters can see the impact in real time.”