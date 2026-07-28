Woman Left with ‘Gnarly’ Broken Nose In Bloody Brawl at TBT Basketball Tournament

In-state college basketball matchups tend to be among the most intense games we see in sports.

That intensity boiled over into a dangerous brawl, though, at the end of a meeting in the TBT basketball tournament between teams featuring alumni of the Kansas Jayhawks and Wichita State Shockers.

The fracas left at least one player bloodied, and it sent one woman to the emergency room with a broken nose that could require extensive cosmetic surgery since her bone exited her skin.

Marcus Keene (left) shoves Jacob Hanna into Maggie Gehring breaking her nose. Hanna (right) needed treatment for bloody head after the brawl at TBT. (Photos: X/@chaserchick17, X/@MistaHooHoo)

JHX Hoops, which featured some former Kansas basketball players, defeated Aftershocks, featuring ex-Wichita State players, 64-59 in a thrilling game at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

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The Wichita State basketball teams play their home games at the venue, so it gave the game the feeling of a contentious rivalry you might see during a college basketball regular-season game.

Chaos broke out, however, when Aftershocks point guard Marcus Keene went after JHX Hoops’ Jacob Hanna. Keene shoved Hanna multiple times during the melee; the last shove sent Hanna to the ground near the baseline of the arena.

Frank Mason game winner then Marcus Keene attacks everybody on KU #tbt #rockchalk pic.twitter.com/sIB5W4hNpk — Morgan Balderas (@Morgan_Balderas) July 28, 2026

Keene’s reckless behavior injured JHX Hoops social media manager Maggie Gehring, who suffered a broken nose after Keene pushed Hanna into her face. Gehring spoke about the extent of her injuries on Tuesday.

“Since there’s already tons of videos circulating, might as well share what I’ve been up to,” Gehring wrote on Instagram. “Spent last night in the ER.

“Suffered a pretty gnarly injury at the hands of a poor loser. Nose broken in several places + open fracture (meaning bone came through the skin) + deviated/ broken septum.

“I have to follow up with ENT and likely cosmetic surgeon soon to learn the full extent of my injuries.”

The brawl nearly spiraled further out of control due to fan involvement. The shoving brought players in close proximity of the stands.

Home from the game.

That should be the end of Keene in the TBT. No excuse for that postgame behavior. Ridiculous.

And this fan in the @travisheying photos should not be allowed inside Koch anymore, either.

My goodness, even if it’s just the TBT, have some decorum.

Childish. pic.twitter.com/YNF0YTcCtl — Jeffrey Parson (@JeffreyParson) July 28, 2026

JHX Hoops’ Billy Preston was also seen taking a swipe at a fan, who appeared to hit Preston and grab his neck from behind during the kerfuffle.

Need to figure out who this old dude is . pic.twitter.com/mAFNt02c7z — Casual Brown. (🧃) 🏁 (@Justaveli) July 28, 2026

TBT — short for The Basketball Tournament — began in 2014, and it regularly features some of the biggest names among former players from the top college basketball schools around the nation.

There are eight teams on an “alumni” side of the bracket, while eight other “non-alumni” teams battle each other to face the alumni bracket winner in the championship game.

Emotions typically run high, as the team that wins the championship game earns a total payout of $2 million.

JHX Hoops will play La Familia, a team with a number of former Kentucky Wildcats players on the roster, in the semifinals of TBT. The winner will advance to the title game with a chance to take home the prize money.