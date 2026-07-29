‘I Gasped When I Saw It’: Oprah Winfrey Shocks Fans After Revealing the Beyoncé Gift She Received Following One Unexpected Gesture

Oprah Winfrey was stopped on the streets of New York to participate in a live interview, where she dropped a storytime about Beyoncé.

It’s been three years since the OWN founder attended the singer’s Renaissance concert in July 2023. She described it as an unbelieveable unebeliveable exprience to be in the audience watching.

But Beyoncé’s Bee-Hive will likely be in an uproar after discovering what happened after the concert.

Oprah WInfrey shares special gift she received after writing a letter to Beyonce. (Photos by Theo Wargo/Getty Images; beyonce/Instagram)

Winfrey participated in a street interview with host Brianna “Bri” Morales for “Are You Okay?,” a digital comedy and street-interview video series produced by NowThis.

She mentioned the most embarrasing moment that keeps her up at night in a clip posted to social media Monday.

‘Oprah Said I Will Not’: Oprah and Gayle King’s Review of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Concert Derails After King Reveals This

“I’m one of those people who thinks eveything is happening for a reason,” said Winfrey being a good sport. She got over it with a meal from Popeye’s chicken.

When asked about her best fun fact, she went into a bit about a special gift she received from Beyoncé herself.

“I went to the Beyoncé Renaissance concert,” Winfrey shared. “I was so blown away. I wrote her a fan letter. She obviously liked the fan letter because she then sent me one of the hats from Renaissance. Beyoncé sent me a hat!”

The clip then shows footage of Bey’s Renaissance looks and hat, though it’s unclear which Oprah received.

She then broke into a dance, whils screaming, “I sent her a letter and she sent me a hat! I sent her a letter and she sent me a hat!”

WInfrey’s fan-girl moment went viral on social media as many were shocked Beyonce sent her such an iconic gift.

“Oprah fangirling over Beyoncé the same way she used to fangirl over Tina Turner is just right,” said one person.

Another wrote, “Imagine how much that will be worth in 20 years. Imagine how much it’s worth NOW!” “I gasped when I saw the beyonce hat,” noted a third.

Skeptics wondered why she would send a letter over using her connections, asking, if she has Beyoncé’s number.

Two other comments read, “I know she’s a mogul and everything but I’ve always felt Oprah is just so genuine!” and “THE Oprah having a queen off with Beyoncé is truly giving me life.”

WInfrey documented her July 2023 experience at the New Jersey stop of the singer’s Renaissance tour in MetLife Stadium.

The video shows Beyoncé commanding the stage in a jeweled hot pink leotard paired with matching knee-high boots to her single, “Break My Soul.”

She confidently strutted down the platform alongside her backup dancers in coordinated looks.

The camera then cut to Winfrey, who danced with her hands in the air, while she enthusiastically sang along to the hit song. Moments later, the shot shifted to Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, 72, and Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King as they joined in the excitement.

“I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour,” she wrote on Instagram.

“That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world.”

The OWN creator encouraged, “You must see it,” before dropping a second review with King days later.

Oprah and Gayle King stanning out😂😂 Beyoncé really did a number on them. pic.twitter.com/sfb2pyo8QE — IChooseViolence (@ourhermitage) August 1, 2023

The dynamic duo also attended opening night of the singer’s “Cowboy Carter” Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in April 2025.

They embraced the album’s Western aesthetic in coordinated denim-inspired outfits and later shared photos from the concert on Instagram.

For those who don’t know Oprah has been a fan of Beyoncé. She conducted one of the singer’s first major interviews as a solo artist on “Oprah’s Next Chapter” in 2013.

Beyoncé previously appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” alongside her former Destiny’s Child singers. Winfrey conducted one the singer’s first major interviews as a solo artist on “Oprah’s Next Chapter” in 2013.