‘Better Than the Statue’: Dwyane Wade’s Emotional Hometown Honor Has Fans Saying It’s the Tribute He Deserved from Miami

Dwyane Wade returned to one of the communities that helped shape his journey over the weekend.

The retired NBA star received a major honor after the Village of Robbins, Illinois, officially renamed one of its main roads in his honor.

The emotional ceremony quickly had fans comparing it another honor Wade received from his former team and coach that didn’t go as smoothly.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade receives grand honor of having a street named after him. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Residents, local leaders, and supporters gathered to celebrate the NBA legend’s lasting ties to the suburban community just south of Chicago.

The Hall of Famer was welcomed back Sunday for the village’s inaugural Dwyane Wade Day for a grand reveal.

‘That Don’t Look Like D. Wade’: Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco Roast Dwyane Wade’s Controversial Miami Heat Statue as Fans Call the Artwork a ‘Damn Abomination’

Officials unveiled Dwyane Wade Boulevard, the new name for the roadway formerly known as Claire Boulevard.

Unlike Chicago’s honorary brown street signs, Robbins permanently changed the street’s name. The official designation now applies to the stretch running from Francisco Avenue and Broadway Street to Pulaski Road near 144th Street.

As reported by The Chicago Sun Times, the celebration included a block party, live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and a formal dedication ceremony.

First one in Miami, now one in his hometown🔥❤️ Congrats, @DwyaneWade! pic.twitter.com/Rbx3WyIUqQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 27, 2026

Wade also spent part of the day giving back to local youth by hosting a free basketball camp and distributing shoes to children in attendance.

Although Wade has collected countless accolades throughout his basketball career, he admitted the hometown recognition carried a different kind of significance.

“I’ve traveled the world, I’ve played in front of thousands, I’ve won championships, I’ve experienced moments that I could never dream of,” Wade told the crowd. “But standing here today, being here, seeing familiar faces, being on the same street that I ran up and down — it just feels different.”

Village leaders said the honor reflects not only Wade’s accomplishments on the court but also the pride he has consistently shown for Robbins despite achieving international fame.

“While celebrated globally for his legendary NBA career, Wade has consistently embraced his Southland roots, proudly acknowledging Robbins as a foundational part of his story and inspiring generations of young people to dream beyond their circumstances,” the village said in announcing the event.

The tribute quickly generated praise online, where many fans said the permanent street renaming felt like a more fitting recognition than another honor Wade received in the past.

“Better than the statue,” one online user pointed out.

Wade received a bronze statue outside Miami’s Kaseya Center that was unveiled in October 2024.

Many of his fans argued the sculpture bore little to no resemblance to the three-time NBA champion.

Awry Dwayne Wade statue unveiled in Miami, sending internet into hysterics.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/Bjluja8I3m — AF Post (@AFpost) October 31, 2024

The debate even reached sports media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who poked fun at the statue during an episode of their “Nightcap” podcast.

“It looked nothing like him. It was bad,” said Sharpe.

Johnson chimed in, “I don’t know who is responsible for that statue, but the face? How could you not just look at examples before you made that?”

Both men recommended that the face of the statue should be replaced because “I guarantee you not one person would be able to tell you that’s D. Wade..”

While the statue sparked months of criticism and memes, many fans now say seeing a street permanently renamed in the basketball icon’s hometown is a far more fitting tribute to his legacy.

Although Wade was born on Chicago’s South Side and spent part of his childhood in the Washington Park neighborhood, he later moved with his family to Robbins, where he continued developing as a young athlete.

His basketball career eventually took him to Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, where he helped elevate the school’s program before starring at Marquette University.

Wade led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Final Four in 2003, boosting his draft stock before the Miami Heat selected him with the fifth overall pick later that year.

He spent 13 seasons with the Heat across two stints, capturing three NBA championships and cementing his place among the franchise’s all-time greats.

Wade later played one season for his hometown Chicago Bulls before a brief stop with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He returned to Miami in 2018, where he finished his Hall of Fame career.

Since retiring, he has expanded his business ventures and joined the ownership group of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky in 2023. Two years later, doctors removed part of his kidney after a cancer diagnosis, hoping to encourage routine medical care.

Wade takes annual family trips with his wife, Gabrielle Union, daughter, Kaavia James Wade. He has three other children, sons, Zaire, Zaya with his ex-wife and Xavier, with another woman from his past.

Officials said the street name change will roll out over about a year. Mail addressed to either Claire Boulevard or Dwyane Wade Boulevard will still be delivered during the transition. Residents and businesses are encouraged to begin updating their addresses on official records.