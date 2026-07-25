‘You Have to be Kidding’: Trump’s White House Celebration Takes an Awkward Turn After Fans Notice the Gifts Don’t Seem to Fit—Then Cameras Catch His Reaction

President Donald Trump has made a habit of accepting commemorative gifts from visitors to the White House.

Over the years, athletes, championship teams, military heroes and foreign leaders have presented him with everything from championship trophies to ceremonial medals, commemorative plaques and custom keepsakes.

Many of those exchanges have produced memorable photo opportunities, with Trump often pausing to admire the gifts, crack a joke or hold them up for the cameras.

Trump tried to slip a too-small Dodgers championship ring — and a very obvious moment of panic — into his pocket at once, and the internet caught both. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

That pattern took an unexpected turn when Trump welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House to celebrate the franchise’s second straight World Series championship.

Trump’s poker face failed him on Thursday, and cameras caught every second of it.

The president was mid-celebration in the Rose Garden, surrounded by World Series trophies when the team handed him one of two gifts. He received what looked like a replica World Series ring.

His reaction said it all. “Wow. Do I have to report this? I don’t want to report this,” Trump blurted out.

The former reality TV star never slipped the championship ring on.

Instead, he appeared briefly unsure of what to do with it before quickly tucking it into the inside pocket of his suit jacket.

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But it was the customized jersey that really caught viewers’ attention. The jersey, featuring Trump’s name and the number 47 on the back, appeared noticeably out of proportion once he unfolded it and briefly held it up for the cameras before quickly putting it down to discuss his gifts.

Social media took notice of the size difference. Threads users had jokes for days: “LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives Trump a World Series ring and a jersey despite the fact that he cannot wear the ring, the jersey won’t fit, and he cannot swing a bat, throw a ball or run to a base.”



“Donnie needs another participation award for his fragile ego,” another quipped. “Why would he get a ring? He did not earn it,” someone else added. “I can’t believe they did this. Oh Dodgers how you’ve disappointed me,” one commented.

“La dodgers gifts Trump a ring and jersey that’s too small,” another Threads user wrote.



Trump called the Dodgers “one of the great brands anywhere in the world” and praised their Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays as capping “a hell of a series.”

He admitted he hadn’t realized the Dodgers had never before repeated as champions, then joked about angling for a third.

“I’m thrilled to say welcome back to the White House,” he said. “And maybe I’ll see you again next year.”

It wasn’t the first time Trump had rolled out the red carpet for the team.

He previously saluted the Dodgers in April 2025, marking their 2024 title over the Yankees. Ahead of Thursday’s event, he said he was most excited about meeting Ohtani, comparing him to Babe Ruth and calling him arguably the best hitter and pitcher in baseball.

“It’s truly a great — when you talk about a brand — it’s one of the great brands anywhere in the world,” Trump said, standing before a table with two World Series trophies and the Trump 47 jersey.

Trump’s love of hardware showed again earlier in the year, when the gold medal U.S. Olympic hockey team visited ahead of the State of the Union address, fresh off a 2-1 win over Canada in the final at the Milan Cortina Games.

Trump greeted the players warmly: “I recognize every one of you. I know every one of you,” he said, admiring their medals against the room’s gold accents.

The peak came when Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk offered Trump a closer look at his medal. “Yeah, absolutely. I’m not giving it back,” Trump joked as he slipped it over his neck. Tkachuk shot back, “I’ll trade you that for a pen.” Trump, studying the medal, added, “That’s cool. I never thought I’d have this on me.”

The room erupted in laughter.

The Guardian reports Mookie Betts skipped Thursday’s ceremony for family time, while Roberts and Clayton Kershaw attended. Roberts has maintained the visit is a nonpartisan tradition, even amid mixed reaction among fans.

Between the medals, the rings and the trophies, Trump can’t resist a photo op with a winner.