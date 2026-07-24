‘Horrendous’: Black 13-Year-Old Had Just Moved into Foster Home When White Teen Living There Allegedly Stabbed Him, Then Held Him Underwater Until He Died

A white teenager is facing charges after authorities say he and another teen drowned a Black 13-year-old.

The body of Daryl Lowry was found on Monday morning at Modoc Shores in McCormick County, South Carolina.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Landen Austin Moore, 17, and a 16-year-old who has not been identified.

South Carolina authorities arrested Landen Moore (left) in connection with the death of Daryl Lowry (right) death. (Photo: WRDW)

Held Underwater

According to an affidavit, the three teenagers got into a “physical altercation” at the boat dock. At one point, Lowry “suffered lacerations from a knife.”

During the fight, Moore and another teen allegedly grabbed Lowry and held him underwater until he drowned. The warrant states Moore acted with “malice aforethought.”

Investigators have not determined what started the fight.

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Law & Crime reported that the boat dock belonged to McCormick County Council Chairman Bernie Hamby.

The teenagers were reportedly there because Hamby is fostering them. Lowry had been placed at the home recently as a temporary foster child while awaiting a more permanent living situation.

Hamby was reportedly asleep at home when the fight happened. He is not suspected of any wrongdoing in connection with Lowry’s death.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Hamby for a comment but has not heard back.

‘Feels Like an Alternate Reality’

The McCormick County Sheriff turned the case over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division due to “a conflict of interest pertaining to the parties involved.” The comment seemingly refers to Hamby.

Moore is being held at the McCormick County Detention Center after being denied bond. His next court date has not been set.

The 16-year-old is in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the young man who had his life taken in such a horrendous manner,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Some of Lowry’s family commented on the investigation. It’s unclear why Lowry was placed into foster care.

“Scrolling this app and seeing my nephew’s face post after post is insane to me,” Zyon Simpson, Lowry’s aunt, wrote on Facebook. “This actually feels like an alternate reality…I hope y’all praying.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to several members of Lowry’s family but hasn’t heard back.