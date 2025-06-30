‘Sad To See’: Tiger Woods Support for Son Charlie at Tournament Backfires as Fans Zoom in On His ‘Thin’ Frame and Aging Appearance

Golf legend Tiger Woods has left fans concerned after making a rare public appearance to support his son, Charlie Woods, at a recent junior tournament. The 49-year-old, who has been largely absent from the public eye due to ongoing health issues, was seen cheering Charlie on as he competed in the 2025 Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club in Florida on June 24.

Although Charlie performed well, placing 6th out of 122 golfers, fans quickly noticed his father’s altered appearance during the second round of the two-day tournament. The five-time Masters winner looked significantly older than during his playing days, as he was seen wearing shades, a hat, and sporting a gray beard. Aside from his slightly older look, fans were more alarmed by his frail physique — specifically his legs.

A Woods fan page on X, @TWLegion, shared images from the tournament, which garnered shocking reactions to his appearance and sparked speculation about whether a “comeback” was in the works.

🚨🚶🏻⛳️ #NEW — Tiger Woods was spotted walking Tequesta Country Club yesterday while watching son Charlie compete in the final round of the Nicklaus Junior Championship. Charlie finished 6th in the 122 man field. @NUCLRGOLF



Is a comeback brewing? 👀



(📸: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/7buZvj0plZ — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) June 26, 2025

One person stated, “Both of his legs look like twigs compared to the rest of his body. Don’t think he’ll be able to fully come back to playing PGA Tour events and contending.”

“His lower body looks 90 years old,” said one follower.

Another commented, “No, his leg is totally f***ed. I mean, look at it.”

“Sad to see. Tiger has chicken legs,” declared another follower.

Other fans pointed out that Woods’ appearance had nothing to do with his legendary golf career and that he was simply there as a supportive dad.

“No! Leave him alone. He’s watching his son. Let him be,” said one sympathetic fan.

Another followed up, stating, “Just a dad watching his son compete.”

While some of the mean-spirited jabs at Woods’ lower half assumed its weak appearance was due to lack of exercise, the visible transformation of the golfer is attributed to a series of health setbacks.

In March 2025, Woods underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon he suffered while training at home. His recent appearances were the first where he was seen without his treatment boot. During the recent tournament, Woods cheered Charlie on from the sidelines, wearing a compression stocking on his left leg. These injuries, in addition to his sixth back surgery in 2024 and the lingering effects of his 2021 car accident, have taken a toll on the father of two.

As a result, Woods has not played in a pro golf tournament since missing the cut at the British Open in July 2024.

While golf enthusiasts are divided over whether Woods is “washed” or in “no physical shape” to make a comeback, some are OK with the decorated athlete stepping back to be a supportive dad, watching his son walk in his footsteps. Despite feeling and showing the effects of long, strenuous years on the green, Woods has always been a cornerstone in his son’s blossoming career.

At just 16 years old, Charlie has already achieved several notable wins. In June 2023, at 15-years-old he won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship and took home another trophy later that year for winning the Last Chance Regional in September. In May 2025, he secured his first major title win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, earning his first American Junior Golf Association trophy. Charlie stunned the crowd by finishing three strokes ahead of the competition.