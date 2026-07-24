‘See What She Does the Next Time’: ‘Star Trek’ Actor Reveals What Happened When He Faced His Wife After ‘The View’s Joy Behar Crossed the Line On-Air

‘Star Trek’ actor Anson Mount had a business and pleasure mix up recently, and it wasn’t with his wife.

The 53-year-old has been making his rounds on a press tour to discuss the fourth season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” in which he plays Captain Christopher Pike.

He seems to be a good sport during an unexpected encounter with a woman on air.

“The View” host Joy Behar crossed the line with her on-air kiss with married “Stars Wars” actor Anson Mount. (Photo credit: “The View” YouTube Screenshot; ansonmount//Instagram)

The “Hell on Wheels” actor found himself pleading with his wife after a steamy on-air encounter.

On Wednesday, July 22, Mount told TV Insider how his wife reacted after Joy Behar aggressively kissed on him at “The View” that morning.

‘She Can Shut Up’: Fans Come for ‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar After She Says White People Were ‘the Experiment’ for COVID Vaccine, So Black People Shouldn’t Worry

He told the outlet, “Well I asked my wife to promise me that she wouldn’t divorce me. She thought it was hilarious.”

During his appearance on the all female hosted show, Mount greeted Whoopi Goldberg and Sarah Haines.

Then he got to Behar, who initially hugged and kissed him on the cheek. She then pulled him in for a longer peck — leaving her red lipstick stained on his lips.

Reflecting back on the virality of the moment, Mount added, “I think people just assume that I’m not around anymore because I have two young kids. I think maybe they were surprised to see that I’m still alive.”

Mount, 53, said it had been 13 years since he saw Behar when he was last a guest on the daytime talk show.

Smiling, he said, “I brought her flowers for her birthday, and I guess I made an impression. So, we’ll see what she does the next time.”

After Behar gave him a smooch and he wiped off the lipstick, she mentioned him bringing the flowers during his previous appearance.

“And it’s never been the same between us since,” she said.

“Well, I got married,” Mount responded. Behar fired back, “I know, that’s what I mean.”

Mount tied the knot with author and photographer Darah Trang in 2018. The couple share two daughters together Clover, 4, and Violet, 1.

Fans had mixed reactions to the shocking moment. Another person typed, “Omg Joy u lucky lady lol.”

But not everyone blamed Behar, suggesting that Mount played a part. “Shoooot looks like he leaned in first but she just went overboard,” one comment read.

Some said he should be have took intiative, assuming, “He should’ve walked off the stage. Absolutely not okay.”

A fourth person bluntly typed, “Totally inappropriate regardless of whether it was rehearsed. IMO.”

During a sit-down chat with executive producer Brian Teta on “Behind the Table,” Behar revisited her 2013 exit from “The View.” Teta reminded Behar that Mount brought her flowers because she was getting fired. Behar remained a guest panelist for the next two years and officially came back in 2015.

In the “Behind the Table” segment, Behar continued her flirtatious banter about Mount by even making jokes about his last name. She said, “you could get turned on just by the name.”

Since being on the show, Mount is not the only person Behar has kissed. She also laid one on her co-host Goldberg, and kissed Meredith Vieira several times.

Behar is a married woman as well. She has been married to teacher Steve Janowitz since 2011.