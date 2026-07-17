‘Ready to Assist’: FBI Investigating Threats Tied to Nolan Wells Case as Mississippi Governor Finally Breaks Silence on Mysterious Death

While questions remain surrounding the death of Mississippi teen Nolan Xavier Wells, the FBI is now assisting with the investigation.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told WLOX that the agency is helping examine digital evidence collected in the case.

Ledbetter says the FBI’s involvement is not out of the ordinary, as Horn Island is on federal land.

Nolan Wells found dead after celebrating Fourth of July with friends (Photo: Christine Wonsley)

Wells went missing from the island after celebrating the Fourth of July with friends. He was found dead just two days later.

“From day one, we have been supporting Jackson County as they’ve worked to gather information and find answers for the Wells Family and the community. The FBI will remain ready to assist JCSO Investigators as they request our support, particularly when federal resources may expand their capacity to provide clarity and peace of mind for Nolan’s loved ones,” FBI Jackson said in a statement to WLBT.

Investigating Threats

The FBI also confirmed with ABC News that they are “working to address interstate threats that were received by individuals related to this matter.”

The agency did not identify who received the threats. However, several people, including Wells’ parents, have publicly said they were targeted.

Jackson County Chancery Judge Ashlee Cole addressed death threats against her family. Cole is the stepmother of Warren Hudson, one of the three teens who traveled to Horn Island with Wells.

Another of Wells’ friends, Tracestin Shepherd, told ABC News that he and several others who were with Wells on Horn Island have also received threats.

Governor Responds

Nearly two weeks after Wells’ death, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves finally gave his input on the situation.

Reeves says he doesn’t know all the facts of the case and has yet to see “a fact or a piece of evidence that suggests any foul play.”

“I feel confident that the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office, the members at the Department of Public Safety that deal with these crimes, if there had been one, they will find it and they will do what is necessary,” Reaves said

‘Everything is So Heavy’

Wells’ mother says it’s been a lot of grieving her son and still searching for answers.

“Everything is so heavy. I’ve just been going through the motions,” Christine Wonsley said. “This pain hits different.”

Wonsley went on to thank everyone for their love and support as she prepares to lay her son to rest on Monday, July 20th, in Ocean Springs.

The family is also still waiting on autopsy results from the state and from their own independent autopsy.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are still thoroughly investigating Wells’ case.

Sheriff Ledbetter confirmed that the three friends who were on the boat with Wells have been interviewed. He added that his office has spoken with more than 60 witnesses.

The Sheriff’s Office and the family’s legal team are also expected to jointly examine Nolan’s cellphone, which was left on the boat.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to a grand jury, which is a standard step for unexplained deaths in the county.