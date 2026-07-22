MLB Player Hits Ball Into His Own Testicles, Somehow Stays In Game Before Emergency Surgery

There is a new meaning to balls and strikes after MLB rookie player Joshua Kuroda-Grauer suffered a jaw-dropping injury on Monday night.

While taking a swing in the top of the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Athletics third baseman fouled off a pitch that struck him in the testicles. The impact sent him to the dirt for several minutes.

In an act of amazing perseverance, Kuroda-Grauer fought off the pain to remain in the game, finish his at-bat with a hit and play another inning on defense; he received bad news at the hospital later that night, though.

A’s rookie Joshua Kuroda-Grauer in pain after fouling pitch off his testicles during a game. (Photo: X/@baseballisdead_)

The A’s announced late Tuesday that Kuroda-Grauer underwent emergency surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix to repair a ruptured testicle. The injury was revealed after an ultrasound.

After a successful surgery, the infielder remained positive during a hospital visit from A’s manager Mark Kotsay.

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“He was joking about it,” Kotsay told MLB.com. “His personality is amazing. He’s such a great kid. Unfortunate to have to lose him with the way he was performing and just the way he was integrated into this group. He fit right in.”

Since making his MLB debut on June 29, Kuroda-Grauer, 23, has been one of the team’s best players. He was hitting a scorching .417 in his first 16 games prior to the injury.

Kuroda-Grauer is a New Jersey native who played college baseball at Rutgers. The third baseman then became a third-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer has undergone surgery for a ruptured testicle after this moment last night. Somehow he still singled right after.



All-time sports accomplishment. No debate. pic.twitter.com/Mql8VuE8UH — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) July 21, 2026

The Athletics placed Kuroda-Grauer on the 10-day injured list, although an exact timetable for a return to the field is unknown due to the unique nature of the incident.

With the team unlikely to make the playoffs this season, a promising rookie missing time after a strong start to his career is last thing fans wanted to see.

However, the franchise is thankful that the injury was not even worse, and Kuroda-Grauer will likely have an opportunity to step on the diamond again this season.

“I think he might be the only player in Major League history to [rupture] a testicle, get a hit, then play a half-inning of defense,” Kotsay said. “It shows you the fight that this kid has. His desire to be on the field and just the will and want is pretty remarkable.”