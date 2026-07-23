‘This Is Sad’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Gives Emotional First Interview as Rift with the Actor’s Mother Deepens One Year After His Death

The entertainment world is still reeling from the loss of famed television star Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

This week marked the first anniversary of the “The Cosby Show” star’s passing. Warner passed away at the age of 54 on July 20, 2025. Officials ruled his death an accidental drowning.

One year later, the actor’s widow has broken her silence on the family turmoil, while hinting at tension with her mother-in-law.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, breaks her silence one year after his passing. (Photo credit: malcolmjamalwar/Instagram)



Malcolm-Jamal, his wife, Tenisha Warner, and their daughter, MacKenzie Warner, were vacationing in Costa Rica when the actor was caught in strong rip currents while swimming.

Tenisha has now filed a lawsuit against Malcolm-Jamal’s mother, Pamela Warner, over alleged unpaid money mandated in a prenuptial agreement.

Tenisha, 48, is seeking more than $1 million from the family trust, which is overseen by Pamela. The trust was established in 1996, two decades before Tenisha married Malcolm-Jamal in 2017.

“For the last year, I have attempted to privately settle my beloved husband’s complicated estate and honor his last wishes. Malcolm had every intention to provide for our 9-year-old daughter and me,” Tenisha said in a statement to CBS News.

She continued, “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, He was unable to do so before we lost him.”

Before the lawsuit was made public this week, Tenisha sat down for an exclusive interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King. Part of the conversation aired on July 22, with an extended version set to go live the following day.

“Right now, everybody, like, all of his family members and everyone who has lost him, they are grieving. It’s been the biggest loss for all of us,” Tenisha responded when asked if she still communicates with Pamela.

“It’s been the biggest loss for all of us”: Tenisha Warner sat down exclusively with @gayleking ahead of the first anniversary of her husband Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death from accidental drowning in Costa Rica. Their full interview airs tomorrow.



On Monday, Warner filed a… pic.twitter.com/kqtXEF1yIZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 22, 2026

While fighting back tears, she resumed, “The emotional capacity that I have can be very limited sometimes, so I have to, for myself, decide what do I have to give right now in this moment, and whatever I have to give, the first person to get that is my daughter and then the second is myself.”

A clip of Tenisha’s TV appearance hitting the internet, opening the door for online commenters to share their opinions on the burgeoning family drama over Warner’s estate.

“Malcolm was such a kind, loving soul. Hopefully they can work it out, we know that he would never want his wife and mother at odds,” one poster wrote in the comment section on the “CBS Mornings” YouTube channel.

A second expressed empathy for Temisha by writing, “You can see the pain and anguish in her face and eyes.”

“It’s unfortunate how messy this is. Which tells me Malcolm was navigating a complex situation that he could not situate before he passed,” suggested another commenter.

Over on Instagram, some speculated that Warner was intentional about leaving his estate to his mother. One person said, “That man left all of [his] life work to his mom for a reason, not by mistake.”

“Why does this happen? Why doesn’t his mother allow this woman and his daughter to have some financial assistance?” a confused commenter wondered. Meanwhile, one fan conveyed, “This is sad. I hope they can come to some kind of agreement for the sake of the child.”

As of this writing, Pamela has not publicly addressed Tenisha’s $1.2 million lawsuit that was filed in DeKalb County Superior Court in suburban Atlanta, but she did pay tribute to her deceased son on the anniversary of his passing.

“It is amazing how a year of pain, hurt, loss, emotional destabilization, and most importantly growth, has come and sits here before me,” Pamela wrote in her message shared on the Malcolm-Jamal Warner legacy Instagram page.

Pamela also added, “During my year-long journey, I have discovered how cruel, evil, and greedy a human can be. I have also discovered the depth of love, care, concern, and support that humans are capable of.”

“Please take care of yourselves and those who you love. Let them know that they are loved. Clear up any beef you may have with your loved ones, if possible. Cleanse your spirit of negativity,” she advised.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner rose to prominence portraying Theodore “Theo” Huxtable on the classic NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992. The Emmy Award nominee also starred in other shows like UPN’s “Malcolm & Eddie,” TNT’s “Major Crimes,” and Fox’s “The Resident.”