LSU Football Star Jordan Seaton Claps Back After Internet Clowns Him for Spending $50K on Designer Bags for Girlfriend

Worry about your own pockets.

That is the theme of a response from LSU football star Jordan Seaton, who was subjected to online criticism after a video of him dancing with his girlfriend while they held up several expensive designer bags went viral.

The couple recently posted a video together with the song “Spend Dat” by rapper Yung Miami playing in the background. The short clip led to many social media users leaping to conclusions about Seaton’s girlfriend potentially taking advantage of him for his money or the offensive lineman having poor spending habits.

Jordan Seaton (right) and his girlfriend dance to Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” in viral video. (X/@NFL_DovKleiman)

The LSU junior is now attempting to squash those narratives being crafted online.

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“Since people are creating their own narratives, let me clear this up,” Seaton wrote on his Instagram story Wednesday. “The bags in that video are mine. We made a fun video to a trending sound nothing more.

“Nobody spent ‘$50k’ on anybody. Before y’all start labeling people or spreading false stories, remember social media isn’t real life.

“…but yall worried about what I do and who I do it with sh—t lame! I work my ass off daily for the things I want and need may God bless y’all ALL!”

In addition to his reply, Seaton also brought some receipts by reposting old pictures of himself with the designer bags on his Instagram story. The photos, which date back to 2025, show him traveling alone and posing with the high-priced items that many saw in the new viral video.

The implication, as Seaton said, seems to be that his purchase of the bags had nothing at all to do with his girlfriend, as many online had assumed.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: LSU tackle Jordan Seaton has gone viral flexing $50K worth of Goyard bags that he bought for his new girlfriend.



Many fans are worried that he’s spending all of his NIL money.



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/imOnLCX1CJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2026

After playing his first two college football seasons at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Seaton announced his transfer to LSU in late January.

As the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2024, the bidding war for Seaton’s services were intense coming out of high school. That went to a new level, though, when the 6-foot-5 tackle entered the transfer portal.

Seaton was able to secure a total pay package with LSU that exceeded $4 million and included cars and real estate, sources told CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer. The deal is considered to be the most lucrative ever in college football for an offensive lineman since the NCAA legalized NIL (name, image and likeness) payments for athletes in 2021.

LSU plays its 2026 season opener under new head coach Lane Kiffin on Sept. 5 versus Clemson.

A strong season from Seaton will likely solidify him as an early selection the first round of the NFL draft next April.

As a top-10 pick in the draft, Seaton would be in line to receive a guaranteed contract that likely pays him a minimum of $30 million over four years; that total could exceed $50 million if he is taken by a team in the top five.

If that happens, you likely have not seen the last of Seaton and his designer bags.