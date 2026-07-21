‘There’s No Excuse’: White Florida Driver Begs for Forgiveness After Racist Attack and Fake 911 Call Over an EV Charging Spot

A white Florida man is defending his actions after he took his frustrations out in the form of racial slurs at a Black driver trying to charge his car.

A video reshared by @tizzyent showed two men fighting in a Walmart parking lot in Miami. According to the woman who recorded the video, it happened last week.

Damien Verdin apologized for shouting racial slurs at a Black driver Photos: Instagram/ tizzyent

Chaos at the Charging Station

The two men were arguing over a charging station. According to @tizzyent, the woman who recorded the video was in the spot first before the two men arrived.

When she pulled out, the drivers made a beeline for the spot, causing a chaotic scene in the parking lot.

The Black man got to the spot before the other man, identified as Damien Verdin. He explained on Facebook what happened before the video started.

He claimed he had been waiting nearby for 30 minutes when the other man swooped in on the spot.

“He could clearly see that two cars were already waiting for a charger,” he wrote on Facebook. Verdin added that three of the parking lot’s five charging stations were working.

Verdin said he got out of his car and told him he had been waiting for a long time to charge his car.

“I explained that he had no right to the charger after arriving later than the rest of us,” Verdin wrote on Facebook. “He then looked at me and said, ‘Get out of my face, old man, before I beat the s—t out of you’.”

That’s when Verdin said the video caught him saying the slur.

“Get out of here, you f—king n—-r!” Verdin yelled at the man.

“He just called him a n—–r,” the woman recording the video said.

Verdin defended his actions, saying he was provoked.

“Feeling threatened by what he had just said, and very upset that he had blatantly cut in line, that’s when I cursed at him,” Verdin said on Facebook.

‘He’s a Black Man’

Verdin then decided it was time to call police.

“He’s threatening my life. He’s a Black man; who else would it be?” he is heard telling police in the video.

“Oh, this is going straight to the internet,” the woman recording the video said. “Whatever job you have, you’re gon lose it.”

Verdin is the CEO of Patty’s Cleaning Services in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Atlanta Black Star tried calling them multiple times, but it appears the mailbox has been disconnected.

According to @tizzyent, Verdin drove off before Miami police arrived at the parking lot. The woman who recorded the video stayed behind to give it to police.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Miami Police to see if Verdin could be charged with making false 911 calls, but has not heard back.

Verdin further defended himself online, saying that he was dealing with personal stress and other life events.

“I had been under an enormous amount of emotional pressure,” he said. “I mention this only to provide context, not as an excuse. There is no excuse for the language I used.”

Called Out Online

Not everyone online bought Verdin’s apology.

“No excuse for the words that you used. You handled that terribly. Shame on you. And why did you leave before police got there?” one person commented on Facebook.

“Just admit you are a dangerous racist. That is all,” another said.

“People like you are what is wrong with this world. The evil you give out will come back to you,” one wrote.

“I would prefer you turn yourself in for lying to the police and attempting to ruin another person’s life,” another said. “I mean, you did say you wanted to take responsibility for your actions.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Verdin for comment but hasn’t heard back.