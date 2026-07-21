‘Tired of Seeing This’: Video Shows Gang of Atlanta Police Officers Shoving and Kicking Young Black Man Near Kai Cenat Event—Department Now Investigating

The Atlanta Police Department is trying to determine whether several of its officers were out of line during an arrest near the Kai Cenat streamer event.

Police confirmed to Atlanta Black Star on Friday that it was still investigating a video involving eight officers ganging up on one young Black man.

APD says it is investigating several officers who attacked a young Black man. (Photo Credit: X/@mrjerometrammel)

What Happened

The video, posted in June by Jerome Trammel, shows the officers surround the young man, tackle him to the ground, and briefly struggle.

At one point in the video, bystanders pulling out their phones while appearing to ask the officers why they were being so violent.

The young man was seen carrying a black bag as he tried to get away from officers. There were also multiple police cars blocking the street as the officers attacked the man.

TRIGGER WARNING: Several Atlanta police officers shoved, kicked & tased a young Black man. It’s disgusting to see Black officers doing the job of white supremacy. Please find this young man & release the names of these overzealous cops!! #DefundThePolice #ACAB @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/3Ugh7lOFNw — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) June 16, 2026

Kai Cenat’s Event

The incident unfolded down the street from where Twitch streamer Kai Cenat originally planned to host auditions for his “Streamer University” program.

Cenat is one of the most popular online content creators in the world. He has garnered millions of followers across Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Streamer University is designed to be an interactive event that offers opportunities for aspiring content creators.

The original location was in the Summerhill neighborhood, but after so many crowds gathered ahead of the event, it was moved to State Farm Arena.

Police made seven arrests during two separate unpermitted gatherings connected to the event. It’s unclear if the man in the video is one of them.

The charges ranged from obstruction, disorderly conduct, simple assault, simple battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, and concealing one’s identity with a mask.

Cenat postponed the event until Wednesday, June 10, after multiple venues backed out, according to Atlanta News First.

Police reported that thousands of people were gathering outside State Farm Arena that night, along with additional law enforcement.

“Due to the overwhelming number of people attending today’s Kai Cenat ‘Streaming University’ audition and subsequent safety concerns, auditions have been stopped, and those outside of State Farm Arena have been asked to remove themselves from the line,” State Farm Arena said in a statement to FOX 5.

Police Investigation

Atlanta Black Star initially reached out to the Atlanta Police Department about the video right after it was posted in June.

“We are aware of the concerns raised in the video and want to assure the public that the Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards has opened an investigation into this incident,” the department said in a statement.

The department did not identify the officers.

“The Atlanta Police Department takes all concerns regarding officer conduct and public safety seriously. The matter has been referred to OPS for a thorough and impartial review, and any appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of that investigation.”

Atlanta Black Star requested more information about the incident, but Atlanta Police have not responded.

Online Reaction

Many people online were horrified by the seemingly random violence displayed in the video.

“Another example of police abusing their authority, and people wonder why we don’t want cop city built. I’m so tired of seeing this,” @alexallures commented on Instagram.

“APD really be having a chip on its shoulder. ALL OF Y’ALL FOR ONE PERSON???” @__withlovedom commented.

“I’m sorry, but this is terrifying. All those police at once, tossing you around. Nah,” @nice2meetme commented.

“Well, Atlanta just made another millionaire,” @tourbuslife joked, referring to potential litigation from this situation.

The young man in the video has not been identified. It’s unclear what initiated the chase and whether he is facing any charges.

“We remain committed to upholding the Department’s mission of building trust and ensuring public safety through accountability, professionalism, and transparency,” the department said in a statement. “Concerns brought to our attention are carefully evaluated, and all investigations are conducted in a manner that promotes public confidence in our processes.”

“We appreciate the community’s partnership and engagement as we work to uphold the highest standards of service, accountability, and transparency.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Cenat for a statement but hasn’t heard back.