‘Someone Knows What Happened’: Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry and Terrell Owens Put Up $125,000 Reward for Information in Nolan Wells Case

The Rev. Al Sharpton slammed critics while delivering a polarizing eulogy at Nolan Wells’ funeral Monday, offering a monetary reward for information about his death.

Sharpton offered $50,000 on behalf of The National Action Network in response to “hate mail” sent to the Wells’ mother that seemingly accused Sharpton and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump of being money hungry.

“First of all, I don’t get any money in any of what we do. Most of the cases that you have seen us do, we help to pay the funerals and all of that, and never ask for a dime back, even if they got settlements,” said Sharpton.

A person holds a “Justice for Nolan” sign outside the National Action Network headquarters in New York on Friday (David Dee Delgado / Reuters)

Filmmaker Tyler Perry, who sponsored the funeral, told Sharpton via text that he was matching the reward, making it $100,000. NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens also attended the funeral and has donated $25,000 to the reward fund.

Hundreds gathered at a Mississippi church Monday to remember Wells, an 18-year-old who went missing on July Fourth before his body was discovered in a body of water.

Loved ones, friends and supporters of the family packed the Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs to pay their respects to the teen, whose cause of death remains a mystery. Wells’ relatives, friends, classmates, and high school and college faculty sat in a private section, while the funeral was still open to the public.

The family asked that the use of cellphones and recording be prohibited during the service. They also asked attendees to wear blue in honor of the deceased teen.

Who Was Nolan Wells

Wells was a freshman majoring in business at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He leaves behind five siblings and was known to be popular among friends. His mother, Christine Wonsley, described him as “a gentle, calm spirit”.

The funeral opened with a photo montage featuring the gospel song, “He Will Take Away” by God’s Property, highlighting Wells’ brightest moments over the years.

After a scripture reading and a song selection, Nolan’s parents remembered their son as someone who always wanted to do his best, especially when it came to sports.

“You wanted to be the best, so I poured all my knowledge into you that I could by taking you to the gym to work out, taking you to the beach to do drills in the sand, teaching you how to watch film, how to study your opponent’s strengths and weaknesses, and you carried these teachings all the way through high school and an amazing run,” said Nolan’s father Elmore Wonsley.

Reflecting on her son’s life and the impact he had on those around him, Nolan’s mother shared a message urging others to carry forward Nolan’s kindness and compassion.

“In a world that can often feel dark, be like Nolan. Be the light that brightens the lives of those around you. Be the warmth for those who may be feeling the coldness of the world. Love deeply, protect fiercely, and welcome others with kindness. And remain faithful, knowing that God is always with you,” said Christine Wonsley.

Nolan Wells Disappearance and Death

Wells spent the Fourth of July with friends on Horn Island before his death.

Those friends claimed Nolan decided to stay on the island and return inland later with another group of friends. There were also reports that Wells was speaking with a girl on the island before he disappeared.

Just two days later, the 18-year-old’s body was found on the northern tip of the island. His cause of death has not been released.

The family is still waiting on autopsy results from their own independent autopsy and the state.

Did Race Play A Role?

The circumstances surrounding Wells’ death made national headlines as many noted that he went to the island with three of his white friends. Wells appeared to be the only Black person out of the friend group.

Nolan’s grandfather, Christopher Wells Sr., said he does not want people using his grandson’s death to promote racial division; he acknowledged that racism is still prevalent in America.

“I saw and dealt with racism going through school, while I was in the military and working for a government contractor after I separated from the military,” Wells wrote on Facebook. “I reside in Mississippi now; it’s home, but there are counties in this state I wouldn’t be caught in after dark.”

Nolan’s high school football coach said he doubts race played a role in the teen’s death.

Tracy Lampley told TMZ there was no racial tension between Nolan and his friends that he knew of. He said the teens “grew up together” and “played together”.

Representative Jasmine Crockett pushed back on Lampley’s claim. She also spoke with TMZ, telling them she believes race did play a factor.

“I think that specifically as Black Americans in the United States right now, we are always going to question whether there is a racial motivation,” said Crockett.

Investigation Continues

In the meantime, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

Sheriff John Ledbetter told WLOX that the three friends on the boat with Nolan have been interviewed. He adds that over 60 witnesses have been interviewed.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation, helping to examine digital evidence. The agency is also looking into threats received by “individuals related to the matter.”

Local authorities and the family’s legal team are also jointly investigating Nolan’s phone, which was left on the boat. The family got Nolan’s phone and keys from his friends after tracking it down themselves.

“We’re going to ring the justice bell for Nolan Wells over the world,” Crump said at the funeral. “Nolan’s life mattered!”

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be presented to a grand jury, a standard step in the county for cases involving unexplained deaths.

“Someone knows what happened to Nolan on Horn Island. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward,” Crump said in a statement Tuesday. “This reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction because Nolan’s family deserves the truth, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Atlanta Black Star News editor, Nyamekye Daniel, contributed to the writing of this article.