‘Who’s Paying for That One‘: Trump Announces Plans for a Second Massive Ballroom — But the Conditions Behind the Approval Could Turn the Dream Into a Nightmare

Donald Trump’s business orbit rarely narrows, and lately it seems to be expanding in every direction at once.

The president’s name continues to appear on new ventures across the globe, from booming e-commerce sales of his merch to cryptocurrency projects that have drawn enormous attention and have brought in billions to his family. Add in international licensing deals, and the Trump brand appears to be moving through another highly profitable chapter.

President Donald Trump shows the public where his priorities lie with three strange posts amid a world of scandal around his administration and unrest worldwide. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Yet amid that flurry of activity, one project overseas has begun attracting an entirely different kind of fascination.

‘INSANE…She Doesn’t Live with Him’: Trump Tries to Shut Down Rumors That Melania Doesn’t Live in the White House — but His Story Has People More Suspicious

It isn’t a token, a digital venture, or a flashy product drop. It seems that the president’s business venture is turning to Ireland for a new pot of gold in the form of a ballroom — a project sure to reflect Trump’s long-running affection for ornate gathering spaces and grand event halls.

According to We Golf, the location is Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg in County Clare, a five-star coastal resort that Trump purchased in 2014 for about €15 million after the property’s previous owners ran into financial trouble.

Plans call for replacing a temporary marquee with a permanent ballroom designed to host about 320 guests, turning the resort into a year-round destination for weddings, conferences, and large celebrations.

Once word spread about the halt online, skeptics of Facebook weighed in quickly.

One commenter questioned the financial logic, writing, “Wonder who’s paying for that one?” Another predicted trouble ahead: “They’ll NEVER get paid.”

One summed it up, with “Gross.”

The ballroom proposal might have sailed quietly through planning channels if not for an unlikely obstacle living in the surrounding dunes.

The land is home to the Vertigo angustior, a rare snail measuring roughly 2 millimeters long that is protected under European environmental law.

According to Golf Week, conservation groups say the fragile wetlands habitat supporting the snail has already been under stress, and warned that new construction could worsen the situation.

Friends of the Irish Environment argued the development risked disturbing the ecosystem through drainage work and road activity tied to the project.

Their argument carried extra weight because a 2000 legal settlement requires any development at the resort to protect or improve the species’ conservation status — and recent environmental reports say the snail population has been dropping fast.

In late February 2026, Clare County Council granted planning permission, but with a series of strict conditions. Before construction begins, the resort must submit a detailed conservation management plan aimed at restoring the snail population to a stable level.

The Trump Organization must hire an ecological specialist to watch construction and keep environmental rules intact. Developers must also post a €90,000 bond for road damage, add €22,323 for infrastructure, and let regulators approve the ballroom’s exterior so it doesn’t clash with West Clare’s rugged coastline.

Online reactions ranged from exasperation, yet another ballroom fiasco, to outrage.

“WTAF?! HE WANTS A BALLROOM IN IRELAND, TOO?” one user posted.

Others framed the issue as symbolic.

“The majority of us do not want him here. He represents everything Ireland stands against,” one user wrote in part on X.

Another complained, “No planning permission for the Rotunda Hospital. But planning granted for Trump’s ballroom. I feel sick.”

Inside Trump’s orbit, allies continue to emphasize his hands-on approach to his properties. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently told a story about visiting one of his golf clubs and seeing him standing on a ladder, personally adjusting an oil painting — an anecdote she offered as evidence of his attention to detail.

The financial scale surrounding the Trump brand has grown dramatically since he returned to office in January 2025. Estimates from financial trackers place realized profits from his ventures at roughly $2.03 billion, while his overall net worth has climbed to about $6.7 billion, driven largely by cryptocurrency projects, overseas property developments, and branded merchandise.

Back in Washington, a similar taste for grandeur is shaping plans for a new White House ballroom whose estimated cost has risen from about $200 million to roughly $400 million — to be funded, officials say, through private donations rather than public funds. Interestingly, activists tried to shut his construction down on this building, too. Also, the original architect, James McCrery II, clashed with the president on the layout.

For now, the most unusual obstacle to Trump’s ambitions isn’t a special counsel, a Senate vote, or a hostile foreign government. It’s a 2-millimeter snail on the west coast of Ireland.

The Doonbeg ballroom may have cleared its first hurdle, but the smallest resident of the dunes hasn’t conceded anything yet. The Democrats have spent years searching for something that could stop him. A snail just did.