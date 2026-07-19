‘Horrible’: Donald Trump’s Self-Glorifying AI Fantasy Blows Up After Viewers Spot One Creepy Detail They Can’t Unsee

President Donald Trump loves to post bizarre AI-generated content on social media, depicting himself in all kinds of self-glorifying fantasy scenarios, complete with fantastical imagery in unrealistic settings.

He’s posted dozens of these kinds of memes and videos over the past 15 months of his second term. But one of his latest patriotic yet extremely peculiar dreamscapes is a real head-scratcher.

During a late-night posting spree on June 28, the 80-year-old posted what appears to be an AI-generated painting. It shows a slew of both iconic American landmarks intermixed with other weird imagery, including a humanoid robot hugging a child.

President Donald Trump (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The picture includes a large likeness of George Washington, the nation’s first president, on the left side, and what appears to be a reproduction of the signing of the Declaration of Independence beneath it.

There’s the famous shot of Marines hoisting an American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. The Statue of Liberty is in the center of the image with the St. Louis Arch superimposed behind it.

On the right side is a large likeness of Trump with the moon landing and a rocket launching under him. The image includes Mount Rushmore, fireworks, what appears to be one of the Wright brothers’ first planes, early pioneers in a horse-drawn wagon, and a family walking to church.

But the most startling figures in the image are at the bottom in the center. A child is sitting between a colonial-era patriot, who is pointing at something in the distance, and a humanoid robot that looks strangely like Elon Musk’s “Optimus” bot. Both have an arm draped around the child.

It’s unclear who created the image or what it’s supposed to mean.

Of course, social media turned the fireworks over the image into a field day.

“TRUMP NEEDS TO GET OVER HIMSELF. PRAISE SHOULD COME FROM OTHERS..NOT FROM YOURSELF. GOD HATES PRIDE. I GUESS TRUMP JUST DOESNT CARE. HES DOING THINGS HIS WAY..IF GOD DOESNT LIKE IT. TRUMP WILL SAY GOD’S NOT LOYAL..AND COME UP WITH SOME GOOFY NICKNAME. BEWARE!” an X user proclaimed in a post using all caps.

Others chimed in. “Hideous” and “MAGA really does have zero class” to “Tacky and horrible like everything he touches.”

Back in April, Trump ignited a firestorm after posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus. He appeared to be healing a sick man with light emanating from his hands. The image superimposed him over an American flag, the Statue of Liberty, and swooping eagles.

The president’s Christian conservative base exploded with angry MAGA supporters flooding his Truth Social platform with outrage and furious demands to remove the post and apologize.

Trump took the post down the next day, something the president rarely ever does, but he refused to apologize.