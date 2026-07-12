‘Give the Guy a Break’: Trump Lectures World Leaders About Why He’s Always Right — Then He Can’t Help Himself, and Suddenly Everyone’s Watching Rubio Instead

President Donald Trump is like a dog with a bone. Opponents say he just won’t stop lying about the 2020 election, even six years later.

At the NATO summit in Turkey on Wednesday, July 8, Trump stunningly told reporters he’s been president “three times.”

He was talking about oil prices amid a new escalation with Iran in his unapproved and deadly war on the Islamic Republic. Prices had started dropping after negotiators brokered a Memorandum of Understanding with Tehran last month hoping to end the conflict and continue a fragile ceasefire.

Cameras caught Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep during a live Cabinet meeting, sparking fresh concerns about the president’s health and stamina. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But tensions ramped up again this week, with both the U.S. and Iran exchanging attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Gas prices have inched up again, now averaging $3.84 a gallon, according to Triple A, up five cents from yesterday.

Trump was undeterred at the summit, with opponents saying he apparently just can’t stop lying.

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“The prices of oil are dropping like a rock. Now they’ll be up a little bit, and this will end very quickly. We have a tremendous, we have an oil glut right now because we got all those boats out of the Strait and it’s going to drop,” a disingenuous Trump crowed.

He’s been repeating ad nauseam since he started the war on Iran on Feb. 28 and gas prices skyrocketed that they would be “dropping like a rock.” That hasn’t been the case since they more than doubled from the price before his war.

But he remained undaunted bragging that he “predicted everything” as Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood behind incessantly blinking his eyes.

Trump: I've predicted everything. I've been right about everything. It's how I got to be President 3 times pic.twitter.com/H7rxxWUFzA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 8, 2026

“I predicted everything. I’ve been right about everything, and I have been for a long time,” but then he told a bald-faced lie, which he’s been saying over and over for years.

“It’s how I got to be president three times. It’s how I won three elections. I did very well in the second one. Won it. The rigged election, but I’ve been right,” he nonsensically insisted.

Even his son Eric Trump went on Fox News and amped up the falsehoods again, claiming Trump has been president “a lot of people would argue three times.”

Former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. Trump and his cronies sued repeatedly, tried to cheat, brazenly asked Georgia to change the outcome of its vote, instigated an insurrection, and declared election “fraud” from the mountaintops.

No fraud was ever found and courts, including the Supreme Court, ruled over and over that Biden won the election. State and federal officials have found almost zero fraud in American elections dating back decades.

Trump’s falsehoods sparked a social media uproar with plenty of posters wondering about his mental health.

“Someone’s elevator doesn’t go to the top floor,” an X user noted.

“What a moron. this is how he represents the United States. Always right, won 3 times but it was rigged of course. Can this man be serious or normal for a minute?” this commenter wondered.

Another added as the focused on Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, “I know Bessent has no soul at all, but doesn’t Rubio feel a little bit of him die every time he has to stand there and listen to this idiot?”

Another hilariously observed, “Give the guy a break. its really hard to count to 3.”

Others chimed in, “I’m sorry did he say 3 times? Dude MOVE ON.”

This remark possibly said it best, “Oh my Lord, now he is claiming to be a seer.”

Critics say Trump is crazy like a fox and that by repeating the “stolen” 2020 election claims for years, he’s been priming his base to support him when he does it again.

Analysts say the real reason Trump keeps harping on his 2020 election loss and falsely crowing about how it was “rigged” isn’t so much about what critics call his fragile ego. It’s more nefarious than that.

Experts say he’s laying the groundwork for how he’s going to subvert the results of the mid-term elections, which if polls are any indication, Republicans stand to lose the House and possibly even the Senate after Trump’s disastrous first 16 months back in office.