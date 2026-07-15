‘Talk About Karma’: Ohio Florist Who Went Viral for Racist Rant Toward Black Uber Eats Driver Now in Bigger Trouble for Another Arrangement

From yelling racial slurs at Uber drivers to being indicted in a human trafficking investigation, an Ohio florist just can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight.

Raymond Valentine, 55, was indicted in Franklin County on Monday. He and eight other people are accused of being involved in a human trafficking ring in West Columbus.

According to investigators, the nine defendants are accused of using drugs to coerce women into commercial sex work at a local hotel. The group then allegedly laundered the proceeds through Valentine’s business, Valentine Floral.

Ray Valentine, owner of Valentine Floral, says he is not racist after a video of him using racial slurs goes viral (Photo: Facebook Ray Valentine and ABC 6)

Investigators determined that this activity occurred from April 2025 to January 2026.

Valentine is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence, and money laundering. He is not facing any charges of compelling prostitution.

Going Viral the First Time

Atlanta Black Star first reported on Valentine in April 2026. A video posted by an Uber driver’s son showed Valentine yelling racial slurs at her.

It appears Valentine got upset with the driver, Kimberly Moss, when she tried to return flowers for a customer.

“That’s why you deliver for Uber, b—,” Valentine yelled at Moss. “GET OUT, DON’T COME IN HERE AND TALK TO ME LIKE THAT!”

Moss’ son said the video left him stunned.

“It’s my mom, you know?” he told ABC 6. “My mom’s the sweetest woman I’ve ever met. Like Mother Teresa, I never heard anybody speak to my mother like that, so it was complete anger.”

Valentine told ABC 6 the argument was a misunderstanding and insisted he’s not racist.

“I have many friends of color. I’m not racist,” Valentine told ABC 6. “What happened yesterday came across as being racist. And I deeply apologize. And I wish I could make it up to her. But I probably won’t be able to. And that’s something we’ll have to live with.”

‘Now That’s Karma’

After news of Valentine’s arrest spread, social media users flooded ABC 6’s Facebook page with reactions, with many saying they believed he was facing the consequences of his actions.

“I love seeing people get what’s coming,” one user wrote.

“Now that’s karma,” another commented.

Others shared the same sentiment. “Talk about KARMA at its best.”

Off the Grid

Atlanta Black Star tried calling Valentine Floral, but it went straight to voicemail, which wasn’t set up yet.

It appears Valentine has deleted all his social media and unlisted his business from Google.

It’s unclear when his next court date will be.