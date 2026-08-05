‘Mind Your Business!’: White Massachusetts Man Tries to Shame Black Man at Dunkin’ Donuts and Ends Up Humiliating Himself Instead, and It Went Viral

A white man who tried to shame a Black driver for parking in a handicapped space ended up humiliating himself instead after the stranger revealed he was living with an invisible disability, a confrontation that has since exploded across social media and sparked a broader conversation about the dangers of making assumptions.

The viral Instagram video, posted by user @datpurplemf, shows the content creator confronting the man inside a Dunkin’ in Natick, Massachusetts, after he says the stranger questioned whether he belonged in an accessible parking space despite displaying a valid handicap placard.

Instead of backing down, the creator explained that he suffered a broken hip and broken leg in a car accident before turning the encounter back on the man, telling him to “stay in your lane” and “mind your business.”

@datpurplemf discusses checking white man when questioned about his handicap sticker. (Photo: @datpurplemf/Instagram screenshot)

The clip quickly spread online, where thousands of viewers said the stranger’s attempt to police accessible parking spectacularly backfired while highlighting widespread misconceptions about invisible disabilities.

“Let me show you something, right? So you’re telling me, right, that I’m not supposed to park in a handicapped spot, and I’m not handicapped. That’s what you’re assuming. Now I’m gonna show you something. Assume takes a few letters, right? It takes a-s, you and me. So for you assuming, OK, I’m not handicapped. I just, I got into a car accident. My hip, broken hip and broken leg, and I’m not handicapped.”

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He continued to call out the other man. “Are you OK? Is everything OK today? Are you sure? Because this is what happens when people tell you to stay in your lane. Now this is what happens when people tell you to stay in your lane. When you don’t mind your business, it makes you look foolish.”

“Are you assuming? That’s funny. And that just made my day,” @datpurplemf laughed, “I appreciate you. Have a good day.”

As the other man attempted to respond, the creator cut the exchange short, telling him, “Well, I don’t want to talk anymore.”

Alongside the video, @datpurplemf offered additional context, explaining that he had only stopped for coffee before the interaction unfolded.

“Highlight of yesterday during my side quests. This MF gon tell me i can’t park in the handicap spot just because i have a handicap sticker.. like what???? I can’t make this shii up. I just wanted my coffee. LESSON WE LEARNED HERE WAS STAY IN YA LANE AND MIND YA BIDNESS. DON’T BE THIS MF.”

The following day, he posted another video elaborating on what prompted him to begin recording. According to the creator, the stranger told him, “Just because you have a handicap placard doesn’t mean you can park in a handicapped parking space.”

Still baffled by the encounter, he shared his reaction in the follow-up clip.

“And I’m just sitting here like My brain melting on the low ski. That’s what I knew. Motherf–kers have the IQ of a f–king doorknob. Like, gang, excuse me?”

Authorities have not identified the other man. Even so, the exchange quickly sparked widespread online discussion, with many commenters arguing that people with legally issued disability placards should not have to justify their medical conditions to strangers.

One commenter wrote, “To park in handicap spots you need a placard assigned to you OR a license plate assigned to the car. If you have either, there’s no need to explain to anyone.” Another referenced the man’s “Maine Cabin Masters” T-shirt, writing, “The shirt says it all Brother you gotta be careful when you travel up to Maine racism still runs deep in Massachusetts. It’s just way more toned down.”

Others echoed the creator’s frustration with remarks including, “Can’t even be disabled in peace,” and “White folks can’t mind their business even if they were paid to mind their business.”

While the brief confrontation ended without further escalation, the viral video has resonated with many viewers who say it serves as a reminder that disabilities are not always apparent, and that assumptions about another person’s health can quickly lead to uncomfortable and unnecessary encounters.

Under state guidelines in Massachusetts, individuals may qualify for a disability placard if they cannot comfortably walk 200 feet without stopping, experience pain, weakness or exhaustion while walking, rely on mobility aids such as canes, walkers, crutches or wheelchairs, or require specialized transportation assistance. Those placards authorize parking in designated accessible spaces, regardless of whether a person’s disability is immediately visible.