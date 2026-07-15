As ESPN Analyst Faces Scamming Allegations, New Video Shows Car Crash That Nearly Killed Him

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller is in the beginning stages of a long recovery from a scary car accident in June that caused multiple injuries, including a left arm amputation.

While there was an initial outpouring of well-wishes and support for Miller in the immediate aftermath of the crash, that has since been clouded by recent allegations that Miller used NFL fantasy leagues to scam dozens of people out of money.

Now, due to video of the car crash obtained by the CA Post, we are getting the first point-of-view angle at the crash that led to Miller’s devastating injuries and the scamming accusations coming to light.

Dashcam video from the truck involved in ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller’s car crash shows Miller’s vehicle drifting over the double yellow line moments before impact. (Photos: CA Post screenshot, ESPN)

The car accident occurred in Missouri, where Miller is from. He collided head on with a semi-truck and was ejected from his vehicle; fortunately, the driver of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries.

The harsh collision left Miller with a compound fracture of his left femur, a shattered left kneecap, multiple broken ribs, and significant loss of blood, according to a GoFundMe page posted by Miller’s family.

This Matt Miller crash is super scary. Looks like he just went into the wrong lane. He is super lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/RQmP19Wfvc — Draft Diamonds ™️ (@DraftDiamonds) July 15, 2026

The GoFundMe page set up to support Miller’s recovery quickly raised over $51,000.

However, due to the increased attention surrounding Miller’s accident, a Reddit thread posted in May 2026 titled “Matt Miller Leagues and Scam” went viral, according to Awful Announcing.

Multiple people then came forward with allegations they had been scammed out of money by the ESPN analyst after they entered into fantasy leagues with a promised payout to the winner.

The entry fees in some cases were as high as $500, but when it was time to receive a payout Miller is accused of ghosting some participants; Miller is also alleged to have used the promise of the money going to charities in order to entice people to enter the fantasy leagues.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office confirmed in early July that it has an open investigation into Miller’s activity, Awful Announcing reported.

On July 10, Miller, who has worked with ESPN since 2021, provided a status update on his future.

“The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement,” Miller said on X. “Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg.

“To best focus on my healing and recovery, I’m stepping away indefinitely and will be placed on leave from ESPN. Thank you to all for the prayers and thoughts; please keep them coming.”