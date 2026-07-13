‘This Was A Foul’: Danny Green Heated Over Spurs Firing Announcer Jacob Tobey For Allegedly Cheating On Girlfriend With Player’s Sister

Danny Green won a championship as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, but right now, he has a bone to pick with the organization.

Green expressed his disappointment during a podcast appearance over the Spurs’ decision to let go of play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey after an alleged cheating scandal came to light last week.

Tobey was dismissed after his ex-girlfriend accessed his Instagram account and accused him of cheating on her with the sister of former Spurs player Lindy Waters III, who was on the team’s roster last season.

Danny Green of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after being called for a foul against the Indiana Pacers at AT&T Center on Jan. 21, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.(Photo: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

“First and foremost, I want to say I love everything the Spurs do and how they operate as an organization. They run a tight ship,” Green said on the “No Fouls Given” podcast.

“They don’t deal with no BS, and they don’t like drama. So I understand certain issues they’re going to be like, “No, we can’t allow this.’ To me, this was not one of those issues,” Green explained.

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Green has a bias here after working closely with Tobey, but he believes the Spurs set a bad precedent by allowing the “hacking” of the announcer’s Instagram account to dictate their decision.

Green also questioned if Tobey’s ex-girlfriend was even telling the truth about the circumstances surrounding the alleged cheating.

“(Tobey is) a really good dude, great person,” Green said. “I thought this was a foul. I was not happy about it. Really disappointed in this decision.”

“(Tobey) couldn’t control how it came out,” Green continued. “This woman did, and now you kind of gave her power.”

Danny Green is disappointed by the Spurs decision to fire Jacob Tobey over cheating allegations:



“First and foremost, I want to say I love everything the Spurs do and how they operate as an organization. They run a tight ship, they don’t deal with no BS, and they don’t like… pic.twitter.com/IEnBMB74zJ — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 13, 2026

Tobey’s girlfriend seemingly accessed his personal Instagram account to expose him, writing in a post to his story, “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :).”

There were additional posts made to Tobey’s Instagram story, including photos of Tobey sharing intimate moments with Loren Waters. The screenshots of his posts went viral online.

The Instagram posts were later deleted, and Tobey’s account was changed to private, but the fallout was enough to cost Tobey his job with the Spurs.

The organization was not willing to stand by Tobey as this drama unfolded, but in Green, there is at least one person who still has his back.