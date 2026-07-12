‘Doesn’t Look Like Her First Time!’: Road Rage Incident Takes Shocking Turn When Woman Jumps Out of Her Corvette at a Stoplight

A Corvette driver has taken road rage to a whole new level. Wild footage has captured the moment a Los Angeles woman jumped out of her shiny red sports car and, within seconds, slashed the tire of an Acura SUV.

The two drivers were traveling along Artesia Boulevard in Gardena on the morning of June 30 when the SUV changed lanes, apparently cutting off the Corvette.

In dashcam footage shared to YouTube, the woman appeared hellbent on revenge. She swerved across two lanes to catch the Acura, nearly sideswiping the vehicle, before pulling alongside it at a red light.

Woman hops out of her corvette and does the unthinkable in a matter of seconds. (Credit: Road Rage Roo Youtube Video Screengrab)

Seconds later, she hopped out, plunged what appeared to be a knife or other sharp object into the SUV’s front tire, and casually walked back to her Corvette. It was one of the most brazen real-life tire slashings caught on camera.

The video is making the rounds online, with viewers astonished by just how effortlessly she punctured the tire.

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One Reddit user wrote on its Public Freakout page, “That doesn’t look like her first time,” while another added, “She had a knife ready lol she’s def done this before,” followed by, “yup, but her technique as well.”

The man exited his Acura and tried to respond in kind, but even he seemed confused by what had happened. Some viewers speculated he attempted to take the valve cap from her Corvette’s tire, but it was no use. Within a flash, she was back in her Corvette, blasted through a red light, and disappeared onto the freeway.

Woman in a road rage incident slashes a man’s tires and drives away. Her license plate was caught clearly on dashcam.



Crazy woman is not getting away with this one. pic.twitter.com/mzOO9UKDjx — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) July 9, 2026

But as one Reddit user observed: “License plate clearly visible. Where’s her mug shot?”

As of this writing, neither driver has been identified, and it’s unclear if police have made any arrests or filed charges. Despite the stunning footage, many viewers have focused on the man’s “restraint,” with one writing, “I don’t know if I could do the same in this situation.”