Report: Kristi Noem Files for Divorce Months After She Froze as Senator Flashed Photo of Private Jet’s ‘Bedroom’ Amid Affair Rumors — As Her Husband Watched from Behind

Kristi Noem‘s marriage has long been the subject of rumors, but this time the speculation appears to have taken a dramatic turn.

For years, whispers about trouble behind the scenes were dismissed as political gossip.

Now, according to someone at the very center of the family, those rumors have become something far more real.

Her mother confirmed that the long-rumored divorce is moving forward, revealing that the decision had already been shared with family months ago. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The revelation didn’t come from a campaign spokesperson or an anonymous insider. It came from a member of Noem’s own family, adding a new layer to a story that had quietly simmered for months.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly ending her 34-year marriage to husband Bryon Noem.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, her 77-year-old mother, Corinne Arnold, said Kristi shared the news at a grandchild’s birthday party after Bryon’s scandal and that he has since moved out.

“It has been difficult, but we knew this was coming, that they were going to get divorced,” Arnold said. She described the moment she finally pressed her daughter for a straight answer at the family gathering.

“She doesn’t tell me what she thinks,” Arnold recalled, before Kristi confirmed flatly: “No. No. We’re going to get a divorce,” adding that a lawyer from Sioux Falls was already handling the matter.

The scandal that Arnold says sealed the marriage’s fate traces back to a bruising public moment for Bryon — one that came just weeks before the personal bombshell dropped.

Bryon had appeared by his wife’s side at a February congressional hearing meant to showcase family solidarity amid scrutiny of her immigration enforcement record.

Instead, the hearing turned into a viral embarrassment when a lawmaker, Rep. Sydney Kamlager Dove, pressed Noem publicly about her personal life.

https://t.co/vsD5j57Pr2 Kamlager Dove asked Kristi Noem at a hearing if she & Corey Lewandowski were having a Sexual affair as her husband sat behind her & looked like he wanted to know too! She said he’s only a special Government employee that works for the White House! Sure 😂 pic.twitter.com/8lz5te1SxU — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 5, 2026

This forced the Ice Queen to snap back rather than issue a clean denial — a moment insiders say humiliated Bryon in front of colleagues and cameras alike, not long before he lost his standing in her orbit entirely and, soon after, she lost her Cabinet post.

Arnold, though heartbroken, insists she understands why her daughter is walking away.

“I feel bad, sick that they’re getting a divorce, but what else can you do?” she told the Daily Mail. Still, she made clear the family isn’t cutting Bryon off entirely. “It’s sad,” she said. “You have to remember that Bryon’s been in our family for many years. The sad part is that he’s a grandpa. And the little kiddies love him. We all love him, like you would your family.”

Arnold also used the sit-down to shoot down years of speculation linking Kristi to longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. These rumors have trailed her since her days as South Dakota governor and intensified during her DHS tenure.

“Kristi would never do that,” Arnold said. “That’s not how I brought my kids up.” She dismissed the affair allegations as “a bunch of crap” and defended both her daughter and Lewandowski.

Still, X weighed in on the rumor.

“Only divorcing when it became public because she had freedom to have affairs while he did this. It was her image of long time married conservative cowgirl she cared about,” one tweet read. Another wondered, “What I want to know is why didn’t she do it ASASP!”

“Aww, come on! Isn’t marriage in MAGA-land sacred? No matter how freaky,” one commented sarcastically. Someone else said, “I don’t remember seeing sh-t like this in my history books! F—k!!!”

“Never get married fellas they’ll divorce you whenever they’re unhappy,” another warned.

“Marriage vows really don’t mean anything huh?” others asked.

The timeline hasn’t helped quiet the chatter, though.

Noem was ousted from DHS in March following backlash over a $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign. Since then, Lewandowski has continued to be seen coming and going from her residence at a guarded Coast Guard property in Washington.

Another embarrassing moment in her life is that it seemed her beloved MAGA-driven administration had moved on without her.

It wasted little time erasing the former governor’s footprint at the Department of Homeland Security. After Markwayne Mullin was sworn in on March 25, he began systematically undoing her public-facing legacy.

Part of her decline in Trump’s cabinet was that Noem had made herself the face of the agency, appearing in high-profile videos that cost over $200 million and promotional events throughout her tenure. At the same hearing, she was asked about her relationship with her then-staffer. She stated that the president knew about her spending.

He has since denied that.

As of now, no divorce paperwork has appeared in South Dakota court records, and Noem herself has not personally confirmed the split. Bryon reportedly now lives about 20 miles from the family home and continues running his insurance business.

For a family long accustomed to the spotlight, the fallout has been anything but private — and with Arnold now on record, the pressure for Kristi Noem to address the divorce herself is only mounting.