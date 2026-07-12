‘Ketchup Dripping Down the Wall’: Trump Flies Into a Rage, Throws Computer Across the Oval Office After Botched Phone Call Goes Sideways, According to Report

A short fuse has become almost as recognizable as Donald Trump’s political brand itself.

Time and again, moments of public frustration have overshadowed his desire to be seen as a serious politician.

It also further feeds into the narrative that at 80 years old, when the president doesn’t get his way, he becomes a big “cry baby.”

.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Beautiful, Clean Coal” event in the Oval Office of the White House on June 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is expected to announce a $700 million investment in funding for coal plants and energy infrastructure. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, another burst of anger inside the Oval Office in 2025, allegedly left a piece of government equipment paying the price.

This time, the president reportedly hurled a government-issued tablet across the room after technical problems prevented him from joining a video conversation with then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a high-level meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Weeks into Trump’s second term, Macron had arrived at the White House for an extended discussion on NATO and the war in Ukraine. The meeting reportedly proceeded without incident until the two leaders attempted to bring Trudeau into the conversation via video call.

That’s when things reportedly unraveled.

As Trudeau spoke, Trump encountered a technical problem that kept him from participating in the call. Rather than waiting for staff to resolve the issue, an official who witnessed the exchange told The Wall Street Journal that an aggravated Trump “lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor.”

The alleged outburst fits a pattern that has followed Trump for years, with reports of angry reactions surfacing both behind closed doors and in front of television cameras.

Just last month, Trump ripped off his microphone and tossed it to the ground before abruptly ending a combative “Meet the Press” interview with Kristen Welker. Earlier reports have also accused him of throwing his lunch against a wall after learning of the 2020 election results.

Those claims gained national attention during the House Jan. 6 hearings when former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified under oath that she personally witnessed the aftermath of several similar incidents.

“There was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” Hutchinson testified, describing one episode.

She added that it was hardly an isolated occurrence.

“There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere,” Hutchinson said.

News of the reported tablet-throwing incident quickly spread across social media, where critics mocked what they viewed as another example of Trump’s inability to control his temper.

“‘Reportedly’ is a funny way to spell definitely,” one user joked. Another commenter called him a “CRY BABY.” A third person snapped, “What a toddler—hissy fits show how weak you really are.”

Someone else joked about the president’s hands, writing, “Did he have to use both of his tiny hands?” Another referenced the infamous condiment story, asking, “Aw, did they take his ketchup away?”

One other commenter summed up the mood by writing, “He survives on throwing fits.”

Neither the reported tablet toss nor the “Meet the Press” incident comes as a surprise to those who truly watch the president.

In late June, cameras captured Trump appearing extremely upset after a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans over the Iran conflict. Following the session, he dismissed a reporter’s question mid-sentence before turning to another member of the press. When the president is angry, it is hard for him to hide it.

Whether it is microphones, dinnerware, or now a reportedly airborne tablet, the latest account reinforces a long-running narrative that moments of frustration have repeatedly spilled into public view — often leaving critics to argue that his temper has become almost as much a part of his public image as his politics.