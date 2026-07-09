‘He’s An Idiot!’: Trump Tries to Humiliate Reporter with Low-Brow Personal Attack, But Walks Straight Into His Own Embarrassing Moment 

A quick jab at a reporter can sometimes buy a laugh. But outside the familiar setting of Washington, where the president often fields softball questions, things can quickly go off script.

That dynamic played out at the NATO summit on Wednesday, when President Donald Trump tried to put a reporter on the defensive with a wisecrack before inviting him to ask a question.

Moments later, the exchange took an awkward turn as the reporter confronted Trump with a pointed question about the war in Iran — one the president answered by returning to familiar talking points rather than directly addressing the criticism embedded in it.

President Donald Trump has viewers gagging over a brutal snapshot of his interaction with a reporter. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

The exchange quickly spread online after Trump attempted to embarrass the reporter before the question was even asked, but the focus shifted almost immediately to whether the president had actually given an answer at all, fueling another round of scrutiny over the administration’s handling of Iran.

Calling on members of the press during a question-and-answer session, Trump first singled out the reporter with a weak attempt at humor.

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“The gentleman right here. The very tall gentleman who’s very insecure, he doesn’t want to ask that question,” Trump quipped. “He’s a handsome guy, but he’s very insecure. Go ahead. Do you wanna shout it out? Give him a mic.”

A facilitator then hurried a microphone over to the reporter, who wasted little time getting to the point.

“The Iran war seems to be a strategic dead end for you. Why are you apparently unable to end the Iran war?”

The question turned the tables on Trump. One online observer said the quiet part out loud, noting, “I love when he is faced with a real question.”

Rather than explain why peace efforts have so far failed to bring an end to the conflict, Trump argued the United States had already achieved its primary objective by crippling Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“So I think we are doing just the opposite. The Iran war has been a tremendous military success,” the president said. “And, you know, I can only answer the question by saying they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. I think it’s been, I was there for one reason, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I call it, we uh, de-nuclearized Iran and that’s what happened. They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump continued speaking for several more minutes, repeatedly describing the military campaign as a success. He said Operation Epic Fury had accomplished its mission, praised U.S. forces for performing “phenomenally,” and argued Iran’s nuclear infrastructure had been buried so deeply beneath a collapsed granite mountain that recovering it would take months.

The president also pointed to what he described as an effective blockade and said the United States had been owed retribution since the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. He added that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been trying to negotiate with Iran but suggested Iranian leaders remained unpredictable, describing them as “a little loco” and “a little crazy.”

The exchange came during a busy NATO summit that featured several other headline-grabbing moments. Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran was “over,” criticized NATO allies for what he characterized as years of freeloading, said he attended the summit largely out of respect for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and announced he was considering selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

He also singled out Spain as what he called a “terrible” NATO partner and publicly instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt trade with the country, saying, “Spain is a wasted cause. We don’t want to do any trade business with Spain anymore, by the way. I’d like you to cut it off.”

Online, however, commenters focused on the original exchange with the intrepid reporter and questioned whether Trump’s answer matched her question.

Some viewers argued that the president never addressed the central premise behind the question, with one writing, “Bumbling idiot didn’t answer the question.”

Others focused on Trump’s familiar accordion gestures rather than the substance of his answer.

“When the hands start moving, that means he’s pulling out maximum lies,” one commenter wrote.

Another person suggested that the setting itself put Trump on his heels because he couldn’t control the questions the press was asking, saying, “In this situation, he doesn’t have only his handpicked reporters.”

Several reactions harshly criticized the president’s overall handling of the conflict. One commenter wrote, “He’s an idiot who has committed genocide.”

Another added, “War is not success!!!!- a—hole”

One final reaction summed up a broader criticism that surfaced repeatedly across social media: “Can someone please explain the word, success, to him?”

Meanwhile, the fighting in the Middle East has intensified, undercutting Trump’s optimistic assessment of the conflict. The region saw a second straight day of attacks as the U.S. and Iran traded new threats despite ongoing efforts to reach a peace agreement.

According to CNN, Trump ordered additional strikes after growing frustrated that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed and that Iran had continued attacking ships passing through the vital chokepoint while he was attending the NATO summit. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it responded by targeting U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.