Black Teen Was First Mistaken for the Suspect in His Own Murder. Now, Atlanta Mom Is Offering $10K to Find His Killer

A heartbroken mother is calling for justice after her teenage son was killed nearly four years ago.

Malang Touray, 19, was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2022. He had recently graduated from high school and was attending Georgia State University.

His mother, Santeesh Crews-Williams, spoke with the Atlanta Black Star about his death. She is offering $10,000 for information.

Malang Touray (right) was killed nearly four years ago by an unknown individual (left). (Photo Credit: Santeesh Crews-Williams)

“My son was going to a friend’s house,” Crews-Williams recalled. “He was going to see a girl. But come to find out, she was rushing him out of the house so he could get attacked.”

Touray was shot by someone who was hiding under the stairs of the apartment complex. Crews-Williams said she believes her son was set up.

“I had just gotten off the phone with my son, and you know, every time I hang up with my kids, we always say we love each other,” she said tearfully. “And that was the last thing I heard from him: that he loved me.”

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Touray was the oldest of seven children. His mother said he loved rapping and hanging out with his family.

Crews-Williams shared a Facebook video of the alleged suspect walking under the stairs.

The video depicts an individual wearing a black jacket and blue hood walking under the stairway. The video cuts out before Touray is seen.

Crews-Williams said her husband rushed to the scene and found Touray on the ground.

“They said his last word was ‘go and tell my mom’,” she said as she began to sob.

Atlanta police also mixed up the original police report for Touray’s murder, classifying him as the suspect.

“They had three different cases on one police report,” his mother said.

According to Crews-Williams, officers were also responding to reports of a 13-year-old who stole a gun in the area. She said she could not remember what the other call was. She said it all happened at the same time Touray was shot.

Atlanta Black Star reviewed the original police report from 2022. Officers said they believed Touray was “waiting under the staircase with an object in his right hand that appeared to be a black handgun.”

Crews-Williams said officers told her to her face that the man with the gun was her son. But when they later watched the video, they realized their mistake.

“Upon further investigation, Touray was misidentified as the subject,” a corrected police report from 2023 said. Crews-Williams said it took nearly a year for police to correct the report.

“I’m still doing my part to fight for justice for my son,” Crews-Williams said.

The grieving mother is also the daughter of an Atlanta deacon who was killed by police in 2023.

Johnny Hollman Sr. died in August 2023 after he refused to sign a citation following a wreck in Atlanta. The 62-year-old was on his way home from Bible study at his daughter’s house when officers stopped him.

Atlanta Police Officer Kiran Kimbrough was not indicted in Hollman’s death. Body camera video revealed the officer used a taser multiple times to shock the deacon.

An autopsy determined Hollman’s death was a homicide, with heart disease also being a contributing factor.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Atlanta police to see if they ever investigated the girl Touray went to see that night. They have yet to respond.

If you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.