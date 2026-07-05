‘I Been Doing This’: Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Too Busy Building Wealth to Worry About Noise In Newly Discovered Interview as Lawsuit Moves Forward

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has tried to shut down negative chatter claiming he’s broke and owes millions to other people.

The boxing legend is facing several lawsuits alleging fraud and breach of contract over fights that were expected to be big paydays.

Mayweather kept quiet in recent months, letting the headlines speak for him until an unexpected ally gave him a platform.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. responds to broke rumors and a newly discovered clip. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Rapper Cam’Ron dropped a new episode of his “It is What It Is” podcast. It excerpts an extended clip from an interview he had with Mayweather at the fighter’s boxing gym on March 6.

Mayweather said he now avoids “liars, thieves, rats, and snakes” amid criticism and false narratives about his character and lifestyle.

“I ain’t been out on no streets begging like my hands [are] cups, so at the end of the day I’m good,” he told Cam’Ron.

“I’m a kid that came from nothing. And I’m not educated in school. I’m educated in life. Meaning, I know how to survive,” Mayweather explained.

The 49-year-old went on to acknowledge the sacrifices many fans made to watch him fight.

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“The Black community have been paying money for years to come see me fight. These people will pull equity out of their house, bet their life savings [to see me box.]”

Mayweather added, “You bet it on Floyd ’cause I prove that I’m 100 percent when I get in that ring. … Every time, because they believe in me.”

The champ said he’s used to dealing with “this lawsuit, and that lawsuit.”

Floyd Mayweather just addressed the rumors that lawsuits and exhibition fights have left him broke



telling Cam’ron in an exclusive interview that he still owns all of his properties, continues to take care of his family and entourage, and is doing more than fine financially:… pic.twitter.com/bgxUopnXmy — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 3, 2026

Mayweather said failed business partnerships resemble divorces. He believes both sides should move on rather than trade public accusations. He added that people often target him because he’s “the main face” and “the biggest name.”

He believes that building generational wealth leaves little time to worry about social media criticism.

“I’m not in nobody else’s business,” Mayweather said, later adding, “I don’t pocket watch. I don’t know what nobody is doing.”

Ironically, Mayweather went into a rant about his cash-counting stunt to impress billionaire Jay-Z at a Lakers-Clippers game last year.

Mayweather’s defense is that most people with money pay in cash, not credit cards, saying, “I been doing this.”

To people concerned that he’s lost his property or had everything taken away, he said that’s not true, explaining that his family’s bills are still being paid.

When Cam’Ron asked about his lawsuit against Premier Boxing Champions, Mayweather said, “I really don’t want to talk about it.”

In February, Mayweather reportedly filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime and Stephen Espinoza. It alleged they helped longtime adviser and “father figure” Al Haymon divert millions from his boxing earnings

Mayweather raised suspicions about why Haymon “always wanted to stay behind the scenes.”

The lawsuit accuses Haymon of controlling Mayweather’s finances, routing money through hidden accounts, and inflating expenses. It also alleges he misused proceeds from blockbuster fights, including the Manny Pacquiao bout.

The boxer holds Showtime responsible for failing to stop the scheme and later claims that key financial records were lost.

The lawsuit does not name longtime adviser Al Haymon as a defendant, even though it alleges he orchestrated the fraud.

Addressing another massive lawsuit, Mayweather noted, “There’s somebody I’m involved with on my team who I thought was a friend and a business partner. But it turned out he was a con artist and a scammer.”

In May, Mayweather filed a massive $175 million fraud lawsuit in New York against former investment manager Jona Rechnitz and others, accusing them of unauthorized wire transfers, forging his signature to sell his private jet, and making unauthorized investments.

The defendants deny the allegations and argue the lawsuit is an attempt to deflect from the boxer’s spending and gambling habits.