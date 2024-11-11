‘I Smell Desperation’: Nelly and Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Shantell Jackson Gets Skewered for Saying She’s ‘Done Dating Black Men’ After Failed Relationships

Reality star Shantell Jackson, who once held longtime relationships with rapper Nelly and Floyd Mayweather, was recently speaking to her followers online about the idea of her dating white men when she briefly revealed that she has no further interest in dating Black men. Her confession did not go over well with fans.

The clip starts with Jackson reading a question from a fan saying, “‘Have I ever dated a white man?’ No, I have not.”

Shantell Jackson reveals she’s “done dating Black men” following her failed relationships with Floyd Mayweather and rapper Nelly (Photos: Allred, Maroko, Goldberg via Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

She then made the shocking confession, “Don’t judge me, don’t cancel me, I don’t know what to call it, but I told myself like I told my mom, I told my dad, I laugh about it with my friend and I would be like I’m done dating Black men.”

The 40-year-old has been in two public long-term relationships — engaged in one of them —but they both came to an end.

The Shoe Gummi founder’s first high-profile relationship began with renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. They began for four years before the 15-time world championship title holder popped the question in 2010. However, four years after that, Jackson called it quits, alleging that Mayweather was both physically and verbally abusive.

In 2014, Jackson filed a civil lawsuit against Mayweather for battery, assault, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

The invasion of privacy accusation comes after Mayweather posted photos of Jackson’s sonogram, revealing that she had an abortion, which he claimed as the real reason they broke up at the time.

The boxing champ countersued, accusing Jackson of stealing “large sums of cash” and using his credit cards without his knowledge. In 2021, Radar Online reported that she had dropped the lawsuit, claiming the two were able to reach “a private settlement to resolve all their claims.” Details of the settlement have not been disclosed to the public.

The same year the Miami native filed her lawsuit, she began dating St. Louis native Nelly. They were together for seven years before ending things for good in 2021. Viewers got a front-row seat of their relationship on his show, “Nellyville,” and later on her show, “The Platinum Life.”

However, contrary to her relationship with Mayweather, her split with Nelly was amicable. Jackson told “The Real” co-hosts in 2021 that they “started to grow apart” due to their busy schedules.

Now that Jackson seems to be over dating Black men, she appears to have her sights set on white men but struggles to find one that attracts her.

“Maybe I just haven’t came across a guy that I would l maybe find like maybe like a Channing Tatum or like a Brad Pitt type. Someone that has that, you know, their own type of swag, their own type of sauce.” She continued, “But I don’t know. Like sometimes I look at – like I’m out and I see a few white guys and they seem cool but I’m taken back a little.”

She said, “I want to see what dating a white guy is like. Let me go to the other side being that my mom Black, my dad is white let me go to the other side.”

Fans reacted to Jackson’s clip shared by Livebites on Threads saying, “I smell desperation” and “Just skip straight to Caucasian? Like try blasian or mixed race…just going straight to the bottom. Egh.”

A third person, who was seemingly uninterested, wrote, “You don’t have to tell us. Go do what you want. We don’t care.”