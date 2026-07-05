‘Chicago Kicked In’: Deon Cole Says One Brutal Mistake by Idris Elba Nearly Turned a Fight Scene Into the Real Thing

Comedian Deon Cole says an on-set mishap with Idris Elba almost ended in a real confrontation.

Fight scenes are designed to look brutal and painful, demanding convincing punches and hard falls.

But one hit landed a little too hard, leaving Cole wondering if the cameras had captured more than anyone planned.

Deon Cole (Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Mike Marsland/WireImage,

Both actors are known for performing their own stunts and fight scenes, but one moment got so intense that it stopped feeling like acting.

Cole appeared on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast to discuss everything from his role as Don King in the Michael Jackson biopic to the current state of comedy.

As the conversation turned to memorable moments from movie sets, the Chicago native recalled the day a fight scene with Elba went completely off script.

‘It Pissed Me Off’: Idris Elba Left Furious with Co-Star Denzel Washington After Intense Confrontation Caught on Camera

‘He Took My Girl from Me’: Deon Cole Opens Up About His Apparent ‘Beef’ With Stevie Wonder

In the 2021 Netflix western drama, “The Harder They Fall,” Elba played the antagonist Rufus Buck and Cole played the character Wiley Escoe.

The two actors spent three weeks rehearsing their sequence, mapping out every punch and every fall during practice.

“We got into a fight on screen,” the “Black-ish” star admitted. “We [almost] got into a real little life altercation.

Then the cameras started rolling and the plan fell apart.

Cole says Elba broke from the routine: he swings, I go down, he comes again, he hits me, and I go down.”

Instead of swinging a prop pistol near Cole’s head, Elba’s hit connected hard as he was hit with an old pistol.

Idris Elba cracked Deon Cole with a REAL antique pistol 😳



Then Deon's Chicago kicked in 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/89sWAt54MM — ALL THE SMOKE (@allthesmokeprod) July 1, 2026

“Them old pistols that weighed about 15 pounds,” he explained.

The gun met his skull, and Cole went down: “He hit me up top of my head. Bow! I dropped. Like literally dropped.”

Getting hit was not what bothered him. What happened next did.

Cole stayed on the ground and waited for someone to check on him. Nobody did. People walked right past him like he was part of the set decoration.

“Everybody walking by me. I had to roll over like this and lift my own self up and dust myself off. Nobody came to help me,” he explained.

He eventually picked himself up off the floor with zero assistance from the crew.

“One little extra came,” he remembered. “I’m like, ‘What the …?’ Nobody come talk to me.”

The story does have a satisfying twist. The crew reset for another take. This time, Elba caught a hit instead of giving one. Cole said that’s when his “Chicago just kicked in.”

“We did it again,” Cole said, then mimicked the sound effect again. “Bowh! …

The whole set ran over to him.”

Barnes and Jackson’s laughed at Cole’s narration of what happened. But online, people rushed toward Elba, yelling for medical help.

Facebook users had a field day with the clip. One person couldn’t get over the incident, exclaiming, “He got pistol whipped!”

Two others joked, “Definitely a Chicago response” and “Idris was waiting on that.”

One commenter even tied the story to a years-old incident involving Elba on another film set, writing, “‘Denzel did it to him in American Gangster… Frank kills Tango… lol I was there as an extra. Denzel gave Idris a huge knot on his forehead. Idris lost that American accent quick! Hurt people hurt people.”

That comment referenced a story director Ridley Scott shared publicly.

In an iconic, cold blooded execution scene in "American Gangster" where Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) walks up 2 Tango (Idris Elba) on a busy NYC street, asked him a question, & abruptly kills him & stoically & serenely walking away without looking backpic.twitter.com/k3L0NwKTzL — StrongBlackBerries 🫐 🍓 (@BerriesStrong) May 31, 2026

During the scene where Denzel Washington’s character shoots Elba’s character Tango, Elba briefly thought he had actually been shot, according to Business Insider. He felt the recoil from a modified prop gun before realizing what had happened.

Fans kept the jokes about Cole coming as one person chimed in, “Idris is the star. He found out quick.”

Someone else confessed, “I would’ve cursed the whole movie out.”

“Bruh, he’s Idris!! You can’t hit him,” another fan teased.

Others sided with Cole’s reaction. “That’s right, homie. You understood the assignment! Git backs a bytch, ain’t it!” one user wrote. Another laughed, “Cole a straight fool. U ain’t gonna steal on me! Take that!”

Another commenter summed up Cole’s whole career. “Deon Cole got the best stories of being mistreated by celebrities. The Jay-Z picture story, the Maxwell partying story, the Stevie Wonder taking his girl story, and now the Idris Elba story,” one fan observed.

Cole has been booked and busy in recent years. Though best known for comedy, he showed a different side in the 2023 musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

He played Alfonso, Celie’s abusive stepfather, and the performance was so convincing that some viewers couldn’t separate the character from the actor. During one screening, a woman sitting beside him whispered that someone should “come together and kill him,” unaware Cole was within earshot.

He quietly got up and changed seats.

Elba has since moved on to other projects, recently joining Danai Gurira and Little Simz as a producer on the Off-Broadway play “Shifters,” which begins performances this month at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre.

His wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also made headlines after revealing she experienced a racist confrontation in the U.K. Unlike Cole’s accidental on-set blow, Sabrina’s encounter had the potential to become far more serious.

Fortunately, Cole and Elba’s stunt gone wrong ended with laughter, proving that even the best-rehearsed fight scenes can sometimes take an unexpected turn.