‘Can’t Let This Happen!’: Upset ‘Oppenheimer’ Fans Demand Movie Re-Release to Fight Back as ‘Michael’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever

Michael Jackson and his long-lasting legacy is no stranger at all to breaking records — and the astonishingly successful biopic about his life just made history, but not everyone is happy about it.

”Michael” has only been in theaters for two months, it already surpassed Christoper Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” to become the highest-grossing biopic in movie history.

As fans of the King of Pop celebrate worldwide, outraged “Oppenheimer” fans are demanding a theatrical re-release of the 2023 film to overtake “Michael’s” box office success.

(From left) Prince Jackson, Bigi Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Juliano Valdi, Graham King, Jaafar Jackson, Marlon Jackson and guests attend the “Michael” Global Fan Premiere at Uber Eats Music Hall on April 10, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sebastian Reuters/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

“It’s time to deploy an emergency oppenheimer imax rerelease. we can’t let this happen,” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter wrote.

“I second this,” another shared.

A third user had a bit more to say about the Antoine Fuqua film starring Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role.

”Oppenheimer is on a different league, earning that much about a movie about a physicist who is lesser known than Micheal worldwide is an achievement. Movie wise there is no competition against Oppenheimer it will always be the better movie,” they wrote.

Over on Reddit, the “Oppenheimer” fans were also advocating for the film to return to theaters.

“When they inevitably do a re-release of Oppenheimer, it clears the difference and becomes number 1 again,” a Redditor wrote.

Others also attempted to discredit “Michael’s” success by arguing that “Oppenheimer’s” box office tally was more impressive due to its lesser-known subject.

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”Doesn’t matter. R rated biopic about a physicist versus a PG-13 film about one of the biggest pop-stars ever. It’s a testament to Nolan’s popularity and Barbenheimer that it’s even close,” a user commented.

According to Deadline, “Michael” has officially grossed $977.5 million globally as of June 28, breaking down to a domestic gross of $370.2 million and international at $607.2 million.

By comparison, “Oppenheimer” ended its run at $975.8 million, which it took several more months to achieve.

Given the massive reach of “Michael” industry experts (and also die-hard fans) have all but confirmed that the film will make doorstep once again when it officially grosses $1 billion at the box office — where it will be the first biopic in history to do so.

Two of the film’s stars, Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long, appeared at the 2026 BET Awards on June 28, and Long praised the young star’s performance.

“Portraying Katherine Jackson reminded me that grace is quiet and still, and tonight we honor that. Jaafar, it was an honor watching you transform into your uncle right before our eyes,” the actress said of her co-star, per Deadline.

Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long are "truly so humbled" by the support for 'Michael', which has officially become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. 👏 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/NOOFPg2w7g — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 29, 2026

Jackson added his own heartfelt words about the world’s reception to the film.

“We’re so grateful for the love you all showed to our movie,” Jackson told the crowd before presenting the first award of the evening. “You guys have the theaters packed. We’re truly so humbled. Your support means the world to the Jackson family.”