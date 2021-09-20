Comedian Deon Cole Mourning the Loss of His Mother

Actor and comedian Deon Cole‘s mother, Charleen Cole, passed away on Sept. 10.

An official message from Cole’s team, shared via his Instagram page, confirmed the sad news, and requested that Cole’s privacy be respected during this time, as he “isn’t in a position to return calls or messages right now.”

Deon Cole is mourning the loss of his mother. Photo Credit: @deoncole/Instagram

“It’s with very heavy hearts, we let you know of the passing of Deon Cole’s beloved mother, Charleen Cole, on Friday September 10th,” reads the statement. “Deon isn’t in a position to return calls or messages right now, but wants you all to know that he appreciates all of your love, light, and support, and thanks you for your continued thoughts and prayers for him and his family.”

The “Grown-ish” actor shared a close relationship with his mother, which he opened up about over various interviews throughout his career. In 2016, he and Charleen appeared on Chicago’s WGN9 and played a game called “Deon Cole’s Mother Knows Best,” where questions were posed by anchors and the mother and son tried to give matching answers.

In 2019, Cole said that it’s his mom who inspires him when asked on “Larry King Now.” “Charleen Cole is funny as hell. Funny, smart, man, I mean determined, all that,” he said with a smile. “Went through a lot to get me to where I am so right now she can have anything she want. That’s my job now, to make sure she have anything she want.”

Cole’s celebrity friends and colleagues, including Snoop Dogg, Loni Love, Larenz Tate, Quest Love, and more expressed their sympathy for the comedian.

Fans also flooded the comments with condolences for Cole and his family.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Condolences to the Cole family.”

“Sending you love, strength and light bro ❤️🙏🏾”

“Condolences to you, love. There’s nobody like your own mother. Sending you comfort and peace❤️”

No further details about Charleen Cole’s cause of death have been released at the time of this writing.