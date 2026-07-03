‘Invasion of Privacy’: California Woman Targets Ex-Husband’s New Family by Livestreaming More Than 700 Hours of Their Life

Ladies, if you ever want to get back at an ex, don’t do what one California woman did. She admitted to spying on her ex-husband’s fiancée, including during moments when she was undressed.

Rayna Bell pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor eavesdropping charge involving an electronic device. Atlanta Black Star obtained court records detailing the incident.

Bell’s ex-husband, Yantzy Villefranche, and his fiancée, Acacia Young, said they knew something was wrong when they started hearing voices in their home.

Rayna Bell (right) is accused of spying on her ex-husband’s new family (left). (Photos: YouTube screenshot/NBC 7)

“It was his ex-wife’s voice,” Young told NBC 7.

Young said she found more than a dozen video clips that contained Bell’s voice.

Bell livestreamed more than 700 hours of the family, according to a pending request for a “domestic violence restraining order.”

The filing accused Bell of “unlawfully accessing” Villefranche’s private Ring camera system in 2025. She also linked his account to half a dozen Amazon Alexa devices that were registered to her.

“[Bell] viewed video footage for approximately 44,640 minutes – an average of 12 hours per day – over the span of two months,” the filing said. “These devices include cameras inside and outside my home, including our children’s rooms. Her unauthorized access violated both my privacy and the safety of my household.”

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The request also accused Bell of watching “deeply personal and private moments” live. Some situations included Young breastfeeding or naked and the couple’s children partially undressed.

“[Bell] also accessed and recorded confidential household conversations, including private discussions between my fiancé and me regarding our finances, credit card numbers, banking details, Social Security information, medical records, medical health history, and other protected health and identity-related data,” the request said. “Her conduct constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and potential theft.”

Bell initially pleaded not guilty in September 2025, calling the claims a “smear campaign.”

Young said she was relieved Bell admitted to watching them.

“Relieved, absolutely relieved, because we’ve been trying to convince everyone, you know, of the truth and now we no longer have to do that. She admitted it herself,” she told NBC 7.

The situation drove the family to move and get new Ring cameras.

“We tried so hard to try to restore the peace, the security, the privacy. Once you are robbed of that, it’s almost impossible to try to restore that in your home,” Young said.

The couple told NBC 7 they plan to file a lawsuit against Bell in civil court.

“You’re always going to feel like they can do it again,” Young said. “Or if they had the opportunity, they would do it again.”

Bell was ordered to pay restitution as part of the plea deal and must serve one day in custody, with credit for time served, and one year of probation.