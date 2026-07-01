‘We Are Devastated’: Brother Booked on Two Murder Charges After NFL Player’s Mother Found Dead Inside Atlanta Townhouse

An NFL star’s family is mourning the sudden death of his mother. Now his brother is charged with her murder.

Nateal Campbell, 71, was found dead inside her townhouse in Atlanta on Tuesday. Police said officers were responding to a welfare check call at her home.

Campbell is the mother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell.

Nateal Campbell (right) was found dead this week. She is the mother of NFL player Calais Campbell (left). (Photo: NFL)

When police arrived, they found a man had barricaded himself inside the home. APD officers eventually gained entry to the residence and took 41-year-old Ciarre Campbell into custody after finding his mother dead with knife wounds to her neck.

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While there was only one victim, Ciarre is charged with two counts of murder. This is likely because of the circumstances in which he allegedly killed his mother, sources told Atlanta Black Star.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the family said in a statement, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Officers told WSB-TV they’d been called to Campbell’s home before for a possible mental health issue with Ciarre.

“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location a possible arson incident,” Lt. Christopher Butler said. “There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual.”

A report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution claimed Ciarre started “a fire to rid the house of the demons” during that incident. The 911 caller from that incident identified herself as his sister. She told police her brother “did suffer from mental illness.”

The AJC also learned Ciarre “turned off the power to his house” during another incident. His mother told police at the time her son was not using his medication for schizophrenia.

But before that, the AJC said a neighbor told police Ciarre was acting “strange.” He showed officers a video of him “banging on her front door, among other things, the report said.

Defense attorney Jay Abt is representing Ciarre, according to WSB-TV. He said police obtained search warrants for the home, clothing and DNA to further investigate the case.

“We vigorously protest his innocence. We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family. I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time,” Abt said.

Police have yet to indicate who requested the welfare check on Campbell’s home.

Abt did not say if Ciarre lived with his mother, had a mental illness, or was previously arrested.

Fulton County Jail records indicate this is his first offense in Atlanta, but police have responded to at least 10 calls dating to last September at the mother’s home.

Ciarre played football at Colorado State University and is the older brother of the NFL star, according to the New York Post.

Calais Campbell, a 2008 second-round draft pick, was named to the Pro Bowl six times and ranks third for most sacks by an active NFL player.

Campbell founded the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation alongside his mother and seven siblings.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Abt for comment but has not received a reply.