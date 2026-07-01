‘Giving You One Chance to Walk Away!’: White Neighbor Accuses Black Woman of Doing Drugs While Sitting in Parked Car

The internet is calling out a California “Karen” after she harassed a Black woman in her parked car.

The original video, posted on June 29 by @al1as.unknown on TikTok, showed an argument between the two neighbors in Sacramento, California.

“I enjoy sitting in my car in the morning listening to music or watching videos on my phone,” the original poster wrote in the caption.

A white neighbor accused her Black neighbor of doing drugs in her parked car (Photo: TikTok/@al1as.unknownn)

The video shows a white woman with two dogs talking to the woman in a car.

“You saw a Black woman sitting in my car and automatically assumed that I’m on drugs,” the woman recording the video said.

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“I didn’t know you were Black; I just saw someone sitting there,” the woman replied.

“I haven’t had a single drug,” the woman recording said. “I am giving you one chance to walk away.”

@al1as.unknownn Backstory: Good morning, I am sharing this to raise awareness. I enjoy sitting in my car in the morning listening to music or watching videos on my phone. Today, I was parked and doing just that when I was harassed by a woman who walked past twice and then started circling my car. She assumed that because I had my car on and was sitting inside, I must be doing drugs. However, as you can clearly see, there was no paraphernalia or smoke; she simply saw me sitting with my head down, watching videos, and began harassing me, telling me she called the police. As you can hear in the video she admits that she didn’t see any drugs nor could she confirm I was doing any drugs she simply saw me with my head down in my phone and assumed i was “nodding off.” I stayed in my car in the same spot, waiting for the police to arrive, but none came, so it’s clear she only made that statement to scare me. I don’t wish any harm on this woman, but I should not and will not have to feel fearful in my own neighborhood because I am a Black woman, and that makes some individuals uncomfortable. #karen #sacramento #916 #beingblackinamerica ♬ original sound – al1as.unknownn

“Yes, you have.”

‘That’s Not Cool’

Meanwhile, in the video caption, the original poster said the woman made the assumption because she had her head down watching videos.

“As you can hear in the video, she admits that she didn’t see any drugs nor could she confirm I was doing drugs; she simply saw me with my head down in my phone and assumed I was ‘nodding off’.”

At that point, the white neighbor begins walking away with her dogs, saying she called the police.

“You’re in a car, and that’s not cool,” the white neighbor said as she walked away.

“I’m a menace to society for being Black? Wow,” the original poster said. “I can’t wait for this to go viral! I can’t wait!”

The women in the video have not been identified. Many people online were disgusted by what the white neighbor said.

“Girl, you gave her too much love. Ma’am, God bless you, really,” @elboogie58 added.

“I like your prayer for her. She needs it,” @kingsley wrote.

“The fatigue,” @TriviaIlluzion commented.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the original poster but did not receive a response.

“I don’t wish any harm on this woman, but I should not and will not have to feel fearful in my own neighborhood because I am a Black woman, and that makes some individuals uncomfortable,” the original poster wrote.