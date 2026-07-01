‘Stand Your Ground!’: Black Woman Shoots White Man in Parking Lot Dispute, Claims Self-Defense

Murder or Self Defense? White Man Killed By Black Woman At Florida Walmart Over Parking Spot

Calculated murder or self-defense? That’s what Florida investigators are trying to decide after a woman shot a man over a parking spot.

Bart Diguglielmo, 62, was shot Tuesday. He died the following day, NBC6 reported. It happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in North Lauderdale.

Bart Diguglielmo (right) was killed after he got into an argument with a woman (left) over a parking spot. (Photo Credit: CBS News)

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CBS News reported that a Black woman, who has not been identified, and Diguglielmo, a white man, got into an argument. Witnesses filmed part of the interaction.

In a video from witnesses, you see Diguglielmo walk quickly towards the woman as she backs away. You then see her grab a gun from her car and point it at him.

The two continue arguing until the video cuts out, and you see Diguglielmo on the ground.

The woman remained on scene and cooperated with detectives. She claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

One witness told CBS News he was shocked to find the parking lot covered in blood.

“I was walking up and heard a lady screaming,” he said. “She was screaming, and she was saying a lot of things.”

Diguglielmo’s sister, who did not give her name to CBS News, said she was devastated by the loss.

“He was a Christian man and a very good person and would not hurt anyone,” she said.

She told CBS News Diguglielmo was a decorated military veteran who served in Desert Storm. He was also a retired nurse who had practiced for 30 years.

His sister added that Diguglielmo had an identical twin who died years ago.

Stand Your Ground

Many people online were trying to decide if this shooting was considered self-defense.

“Stand your ground!!!” @heavenly5 wrote on Instagram.

“Ima be real, this gonna be a hard self-defense case,” @coach_ka4 added.

“Over a parking space?? Now she may be going to prison…not worth it,” @sunny_dee_danielle wrote.

“I know it’s hard. He is not worth your life,” @cuttersochonky commented.

Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law allows individuals to use deadly force in self-defense. This means they do not have to attempt to retreat if they believe it is necessary. The person must also be in a place they have a legal right to be.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to authorities for more information, including whether the woman was arrested, but has not heard back.