‘Someone Did This to Him’: Family Suspects Hate Crime After Black Detroit Man Found Hanging Out of Tent with Severe Cuts Around His Neck at Music Festival

A metro Detroit man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was found critically wounded at a northern Michigan music festival earlier this month. Family and friends of the victim are continuing to press investigators to determine whether the assault was the result of a hate crime.

According to reporting from WXYZ Detroit, Darryl “Lonn” Hartman, 37, of Auburn Hills, was discovered naked, face down, and unresponsive on the morning of July 12 at the Blissfest Music Festival campground in Harbor Springs.

Hartman had traveled to the annual event with friends to perform before he was found suffering from two severe neck lacerations inside his tent. According to Fox 2, he was found hanging out of his tent with the cuts around his neck, and has since lost more than eight pints of blood.

Selfie of Lonn Hartman, taken before the incident, shared by friends. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Fox2Detroit)

Authorities have not identified a suspect or announced a motive as the investigation continues.

Hartman had attended the festival with his dance partner and several others before going to bed early following his performance the previous evening. Friends said he was discovered the following morning partially hanging outside of his tent after losing approximately 8 pints of blood from his wounds.

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Terace Garnier, one of Hartman’s close friends, said the extent of his injuries left doctors questioning how he survived.

“It was looking like he shouldn’t be alive right now,” Garnier told Fox 2 Detroit. “Is basically what they were saying with the amount of blood that he lost.”

Hartman’s friends have continued to dispute any suggestion that his injuries were self-inflicted and believe investigators should consider the possibility that he was deliberately targeted.

Authorities have not classified the case as a hate crime yet, and have stated in an official statement that “at this stage of the investigation, it remains undetermined whether these injuries were self-inflicted or the result of an altercation involving another individual.”

“He loved his life,” Garnier said. “He works with kids. He mentors underprivileged kids in Detroit. He just got a new place, and he was excited about it. He also just got his degree, so he had all these good things going for him. Why would he do this to himself?”

Hartman worked as a professional mentor for Friends of the Children-Detroit.

“He did not deserve this, and from all the evidence we gathered, it looks like it could’ve been a hate crime at this point,” said Garnier.

Garnier stated Hartman sent a text message to a friend only hours before he was found injured, saying he no longer felt safe at the festival.

“We know someone did this to him because he sent a text message just hours before this attack occurred, telling a friend that he did not feel safe, that he was not with safe people,” he said.

Another close friend, Valyncia Page-Carpenter, said Hartman’s personality makes it difficult for those who know him to believe he would intentionally harm himself.

“We’ve had conversations at length for hours, and he has never, ever, ever spoke anything of malice. Spoke anything of hate or anger upon anybody, especially not upon himself,” Page-Carpenter said.

Hartman remains in intensive care. Although friends and family have said he has been unable to speak, they claim he has communicated with relatives and investigators by blinking his eyes. Garnier said he has privately shared with her what he remembers about the attack, but she declined to discuss those details publicly because of the ongoing investigation.

When asked by Fox 2 Detroit whether those conversations convinced her the injuries were inflicted by someone else, Garnier responded, “Oh, absolutely.”

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office has since said investigators have not ruled out any possibilities and continue to examine all available evidence. Officials stated that detectives have interviewed more than a dozen people who attended the festival.

Department spokesperson Steve Bucci assured the public that physical evidence was immediately collected from the scene, and the department is dedicated to investigating the case.

“The main effort for the Emmett County Sheriff’s Department, not the only effort, but the clearly predominant one at this time until this gets resolved.”

A GoFundMe has been created on Hartman’s behalf and is requesting assistance with medical bills, rehabilitation expenses, and legal costs. The fundraiser has raised $50,000 of its $200,000 goal.

Garnier wrote in the fundraiser’s description: “We are asking law enforcement to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine exactly what happened and who is responsible.”

“Since the attack, we have struggled to get answers. To date, there has been little public information about this incident, and we feel that many of our questions remain unanswered. We are committed to seeking the truth and advocating for Lonn every step of the way.”

In an interview with 9 and 10 News, Sheriff Matt Leirstein urged the public to avoid speculation while detectives continue reviewing evidence submitted to the Michigan State Police crime lab.

“We’re letting the evidence take us where it needs to,” Leirstein said. “We’re not having any preconceived notions or anything like that. We’re not listening to the outside noise.”

Leirstein admitted that investigators are intentionally withholding certain details because releasing them prematurely “could lead to some maybe spoiling of the investigation.” He added, “These investigations are complex, and they take time.”

However, Leirstein maintained that the department has been in thorough contact with Hartman’s family and friends.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who attended Blissfest and may have information about the incident to contact investigators directly at (231) 439-8900, by email at [email protected], or anonymously through the department’s mobile app.

Blissfest organizers also released a statement expressing sympathy for Hartman and his family, stating that they are cooperating with emergency responders and law enforcement while the investigation remains active.

Blissfest wrote, “We are deeply saddened to share that on the morning of Sunday, July 12, a serious medical incident was reported in the Blissfest campground that required an emergency response. Blissfest works collaboratively with Emmet County EMS, RFC Fire & Rescue, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Department, and the Office of Emergency Management throughout the year to prepare for emergencies of this nature. We all share a commitment to prioritizing safety during the festival and appreciate the prompt and professional response rendered by all parties.”

Blissfest is an annual music festival held on a 200-acre property in Harbor Springs, featuring folk, world, and roots performers alongside art and cultural programming. The venue is located roughly 10 miles north of Petoskey and about 272 miles north of Detroit.