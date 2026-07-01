‘Stabbed Us In The Back!’: Mario Lopez Blasted as a ‘Sellout’ After Explosive Online Leak Exposes His Alleged MAGA Ties During D.C. Trip

Actor and talk show host Mario Lopez has landed in his most unexpected role yet.

The “Saved by the Bell” alum became a political punching bag following accusations about his alleged MAGA ties.

Lopez has repeatedly denied any allegiance to President Donald Trump or his MAGA movement. But now one believes him.

Hollywood actor Mario Lopez is pushing back on claims he is a supporter of Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda. (Photo credit: Mario Lopez/Facebook)

Following a recent discovery that exposed the former “Access Hollywood” host and others, his fans now want an answer.

An Instagram page dedicated to calling out Latino celebrities and businesses it believes are connected to Trump has put Lopez squarely in its crosshairs.

A self-described “proud Mexican” content creator uploaded a video laying out her evidence against Lopez.

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The clip also included footage of him embracing Trump, as well as a screenshot showing that Lopez followed multiple Trump-related accounts on social media.

The woman ripped into Lopez for supposedly attending the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn on June 14.

However, Lopez denied being in DC to watch mixed martial arts.

The son of Mexican immigrants said he was in the city for the CBS Presidential 1776 Award television special.

According to reports, the former teen idol left a since-deleted comment maintaining that he is not allied with MAGA and has no political affiliation.

@harrie835 🎥🙎🏽‍♂️Mario Lopez 1 Episode EXPOSING MAGA ARTISTS 🎥 DISCLAIMER: This content reflects personal opinion and commentary based on publicly available information at the time of posting. It is not intended as a factual accusation, nor to encourage harassment, boycotts, threats, or violence. This series is for political discussion and consumer awareness only. Viewers are encouraged to research independently and form their own conclusions. If information is inaccurate, respectful corrections are welcome via DM. #mariolopez #magaartist #magaradio #exposed #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Harrie835

“You need to get your facts straight. I’ve interviewed Trump many times when he was on ‘The Apprentice.’ And I didn’t attend the White House event,” Lopez stated.

He continued, “I was in DC shooting a PrimeTime special at the time for CBS celebrating a civics competition for kids. Dana White happens to be a friend of mine, so we got together while in town.”

Lopez reiterated that he is “not a political person,” calling politics “too divisive.” He ended his lengthy clap-back comment section with “please don’t spread misinformation.”

The drama surrounding Lopez’s alleged involvement with UFC president and longtime Trump backer Dana White began in June.

At the time, Lopez teased joining White, 56, in the nation’s capital for the MMA extravaganza.

“In town working in DC and stopped by to visit my guy Dana White. Apparently he’s got a little event planned on the White House lawn this Sunday,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

Even though he was invited by White to UFC Freedom 250, Lopez insisted he was too busy to attend the sporting showcase in the makeshift arena constructed outside the White House.

“I’m in New York, man. I’m shooting a movie,” Lopez responded when asked in June by a DC reporter why he skipped the MMA fight that was heavily promoted by the president.

When prompted to share his thoughts on Trump’s job performance and unsuccessful GOP Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, the California native dodged the question.

@nicholasballasy TV host and actor #MarioLopez on why he decided not to attend the @UFC fight at the White House after reportedly being invited by @danawhite. He also declined to share his opinion of President Trump’s job performance. Lopez hosted the Presidential 1776 Award ceremony that airs June 30 (Note: Lopez did make an appearance at the White House with the Presidential 1776 Award finalists) ♬ original sound – Nicholas Ballasy

“I don’t talk politics. That’s not my thing. I don’t know anything. I don’t know anyone,” Lopez said while swiftly walking away from the cameraman in a June 10 video.

Lopez’s decision to avoid directly addressing allegations that he is a Trump supporter sparked heated reactions on TikTok.

“Mario is a sellout,” one person commented. A second exclaimed, “Mario always [skips] questions when it comes to Trump!”

Another commenter jokingly wrote, “Dodgeball! Dip, dive, duck, dip, and dive.” Additionally, someone speculated, “Mario’s scared.”

WATCH: @POTUS invites the 3 Presidential 1776 Award finalists into the Oval Office, where he gifts them each a Presidential Challenge Coin 🏅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ohb3b5DIKa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

“Mario Lopez stabbed us in the back, and he won’t even answer from this reporter. Shame on you, Mario Lopez,” an agitated poster expressed.

The entertainer best known for portraying teenage jock-turned-gym teacher A.C. Slater in the “Saved by the Bell” television franchise also had defenders.

One Lopez fan on TikTok declared, “I’m glad Mario didn’t take the bait.” Several other commenters also demanded, “Leave him alone.”

Despite claiming he is not a member of the MAGA coalition, Lopez recently visited the White House to meet with Trump as part of an Oval Office presentation for the three finalists of the Presidential 1776 Award.