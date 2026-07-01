Black Woman Found Hanging from Tree Near Miami Park Reportedly Sought Help from Local Organization

Authorities in Florida are trying to end online speculation surrounding a woman’s death.

To’Nea Miller, 27, was found dead on June 18 near Gwen Cherry Park in Miami. The specifics surrounding her death have not been released.

Some people on social media began claiming Miller had been lynched in the park.

To’Nea Miller (left) was found dead this month in Miami. Her sister, Terri (right), says she wants to know what really happened. (Photo Credit: NAACP Miami)

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Miller appeared to have died by suicide. She was also found with all of her belongings.

The Sheriff’s Office never specified that Miller was found hanging from a tree.

Despite the information, rumors surrounding Miller’s death grew. One person on X wrote, “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office initially classified the incident as an ‘apparent suicide,’ but no one is buying that at all.”

Social media users then began claiming Miller was visiting Miami to celebrate Juneteenth that weekend.

Miller was from Flint, Michigan. She had been in Miami since last year, according to her family.

Snopes reported Miller was arrested in Miami in 2025, supporting claims she was already in Miami before Juneteenth 2026.

According to the police report obtained by Snopes, she was accused of attacking a man after ransacking his car.

Her sister, Terri Miller, rejected the conclusion that Miller died by suicide. In a news conference on June 26, she addressed the “crap” on social media.

“You know what’s not commonly not done in public: lynching. That’s why y’all want this to be a race thing,” she said.

Miller’s sister admitted she and Miller had not spoken since January. She said her family members told her Miller was “doing great.”

“If anybody knew my sister To’Nea Nicole, that’s the last thing she would do. She loved life too much,” she said.

Mistress Mei, an advocate with Decrim Miami, said Miller was receiving support from the organization. The organization works to decriminalize sex work.

The police report also listed Miller’s address for the Chapman Partnership, a homeless charity organization in Miami.

Terri Miller asked anyone who knew her sister near the end of her life to reach out to her.

Deputies at the news conference reiterated that they will review any credible new information brought forward.

“Based on the evidence gathered, detectives found no evidence that Ms. Miller’s death was the result of foul play,” Major Vernon Williams said. “We understand this does not lessen the grief nor does it erase the difficult questions that follow a tragic loss.”

Atlanta Black Star tried multiple times to reach out to the sheriff’s office and the Miller family but has not heard back.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.