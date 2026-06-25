‘Hang You from This F—king Light’: White Georgia Man’s Lynch Threat Against Black Woman Backfires When She Catches His Face and License Plate on Video

A Black Georgia woman’s road rage ordeal ended in a police report after a white man threatened to hang her from a light post — and it was caught on camera.

There’s no word yet on whether the man has been identified or if an arrest has been made. But the June 23 video, posted by Sohvi Blu of Atlanta, which captures his face and license plate, may speed up that process.

Blu was on her way home after breakfast with her mother when she noticed a Jeep Gladiator “dipping and diving” through traffic.

Video stills capture a man involved in a Georgia road rage confrontation. (Photos: Instagram/itssohvi)

“He passed me like three times because he kept maneuvering,” she explained in a series of follow-up videos on Instagram. According to Blu, the man pulled up alongside her car at a red light and began yelling so loudly she could hear him through her closed windows.

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“Was I in your way?” she asked. He responded that she shouldn’t be looking at her phone at a red light, but the exchange then spiraled into something much worse.

‘I am going to f—king hang you from this f—king light,” the man could be heard saying.

In her follow-up video, Blu claimed that during the verbal spat, he called her a “n*gger b*tch.” She said she noticed him “getting more aggressive,” which prompted her to “record his a–.” The video begins with him making the vile threat to hang her.

“He didn’t know I was recording, and he was so confident,” she recounted. But once he realized he was being filmed, he rolled up his tinted passenger-side window and stuck out his middle finger from behind the glass, all of which was captured on camera.

Blu couldn’t let the incident slide. She followed him down the street to make sure she had a clear shot of his plates, and then wasted no time blasting him on her social media channels.

“Pressing ALLLLL CHARGES AS WE SPEAKKKKKK‼️ MUAH,” she wrote in the comments section of her now-viral video. In the caption, she wrote: “White supremacy at its finest!! They love hollering how Black people play victim and how white people aren’t racist in America! Shiddddddddd I can’t tell because I was literally not in his way, nor bothering him. I hope y’all share TF out of this post.”

Most online commenters have sided with Blu, but the post has also drawn attention from detractors. Echoing several comments, one wrote, “You can’t put somebody in jail. Freedom of speech, First Amendment.”

But people were quick to correct. As one put it, “The First Amendment doesn’t cover threatening violence, you twit.” Another wrote: “If that’s not a hate crime, I don’t know what it is.”