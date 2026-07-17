‘Hope Nothing Is Wrong’: 80kTwins Star Kamar Williams Missing as Fans Revisit Old Post that May Hold Clues to His Disappearance

One half of a popular metro Atlanta twin duo on social media has disappeared, according to his family.

Kiyel Williams, of 80ktwins, posted about his twin brother, Kamar, on July 16. The 21-year-old said his brother hasn’t been seen in almost two days.

“He told us he was leaving the house and never came back; he hasn’t called us, texted us or anyone he knows,” Kiyel wrote on Instagram. “His location is off. We hope nothing is wrong with him.”

Kamar Williams of 80ktwins missing (Photo: Instagram/ 80ktwins)

Who Are the Williams Twins?

Kamar and Kiyel are known for their lifestyle content, family comedy with their father, Travelle Williams, and prank videos. The three men have garnered millions of followers across multiple platforms.

It’s unclear if the family has filed a missing person’s report. Atlanta Black Star reached out to Fairburn and Fayetteville police to see if they are investigating the disappearance. They have not responded.

A community note on Kiyel’s post asks anyone with information to submit a tip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Concerning Caption

Atlanta Black Star dug through some of the twins’ posts to see if there were any clues to Kamar’s disappearance.

In a pinned post on the twins’ Instagram account, @80ktwins, they shared an address in Fayetteville, Georgia.

“Why the addy posted?” @mosthatedkiyaa commented.

“Hope these young brothers don’t have any enemies, but that’s cool getting a crib with the twin,” @raretee_ added.

“MUH EDIT YO CAPTION PLS,” another user commented.

Atlanta Black Star searched the address listed in the post and found that it is a Family Dollar location. It’s unclear if the store is near where the twins live.

Dad Goes Off the Grid

While Kamar’s father hasn’t publicly commented on his son’s disappearance, he did announce that he would be taking a break from social media on Thursday.

Many people left comments in support of Travelle, telling them they hope his son is found.

“I watch y’all all the time. I really hope and pray he’s OK! I know he’s OK; we’re gonna speak into existence,” one commenter said on his Facebook post.

“Praying for you and your family,” another commented.

“I really hope everything and everyone turn out well,” one user added.

Kamar’s mother has also not commented on his disappearance.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Williams family but has not heard back.