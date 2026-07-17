‘Scared for His Life’: Three Black Men Rush in to Stop White MAGA Supporter Accused of Stabbing Utah Muslim Mall Worker as Community Raises Money for His Recovery

A white Utah man is behind bars after police say he tried to kill a Muslim mall worker over his religion.

Peter Michael Larsen, 48, was arrested on Monday at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City, Utah. He is accused of stabbing Syed Sohail Uddin multiple times.

What Happened?

Black men step in to stop white man from attacking Muslim mall worker (Photo: Instagram/ politicsinthewild)

West Valley police said Uddin was working at his mall kiosk when Larsen approached him. He asked Uddin his name, where he was from, and if he was Muslim, a co-worker told the New York Times.

That’s when Larsen took out a knife and began stabbing Uddin. Several Black men quickly jumped in to help him.

In a video of the fight, posted by @politicsinthewild, you see two men holding Larsen as they try to get the knife away from him. A third man ends up knocking him unconscious.

Witnesses told police that Larsen was walking up to multiple people in the mall, asking if they were Muslim.

Luna Nunez told FOX 13 that she was working at a jewelry store nearby when she heard Uddin crying for help.

“I was throwing anything I could- shoes, a chair, anything,” she told the outlet. “[Larsen] was stabbing him so vicious. I was scared for his life.”

Salvador Mendez, an employee at another store in the mall, told the Times he saw police arresting Larsen. He said the blood-soaked suspect looked at him in a hateful way.

“I’ve just never seen anyone look at me that way,” he said. “He looked at us with hatred.”

Larsen was arrested and charged with attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct. He was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Uddin is in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators Uncover Motive

According to an affidavit obtained by the Times, Larsen told police, “he believes he is a catalyst, and he intends to kill Muslims.” The reporting officer added that releasing him from jail would be dangerous “based on his violent actions today” and his ideologies, the Times reported.

Jail records indicate Larsen is still in jail as of Thursday.

Social media users were quick to find Larsen online. Omar Suleiman posted a picture of Larsen wearing a Trump 2024 hat.

“A Trump loving terrorist, stabbed brother Sohail,” Suleiman wrote on Facebook. “Shoutout to the brother who courageously subdued the terrorist.”

Islamophobia is driven by a complex mix of negative stereotypes that frame Muslims as an “other” or a threat to Western values.

Friends and Family Share Thoughts

Adnan Mohammed, Uddin’s boss and family friend, said it was a “miracle” that Uddin was still alive. He added that he is having trouble sleeping after witnessing the attack.

“I’m a father, and I feel unsafe for my kids to be here,” he told the Times. “It’s terrifying for me, my family. It’s traumatizing. I saw a lot of blood.”

Mohammed said Uddin is a father of two and a great employee.

“Always smiling, laughing, working very hard,” he told FOX 13. “You know, I promoted him to manager to operate everything.”

Nunez told the Times Uddin is a “super happy man” and “a protector.” She explained that he is the first person she and her coworkers call when a customer makes them feel nervous.

Uddin’s friends organized an online fundraiser to help support him and his family. He doesn’t have health insurance, and he is the main provider for his family. Over $300,000 has been raised so far.

“When you kill a human, you’re not just killing one guy,” Mohammed told FOX 13. “You’re killing a whole family.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Uddin, Nunez, and police for more information, but has not heard back.