‘N—ers Will Be N—ers!’: White Couple Picked the Wrong Black Fisherman to Harass at the Beach As He Flips the Script on Them in Viral Video

It seems a white Florida couple tried to bait a Black man into an argument.

A Black fisherman cast his line from the shore at Jensen Beach, a popular fishing spot on the Treasure Coast in Florida. A white man rudely interrupted his tranquil wait by the water and told him to move. Soon, the man’s foul-mouthed wife showed up, and the argument sank to new lows when she spewed a racial slur.

“N*ggers will be n*ggers,” she told the fisherman, adding for emphasis, “Absolutely. 100 percent.”

A video still captures a man involved in a viral interaction. (Photos: X/@Suzierizzo1)

A video of the incident has gone viral on X, drawing nearly 750,000 views since its June 22 posting. The original issue was a few children who had waded near where the Black man was fishing. Instead of encouraging the children to move, the nosy male beachgoer approached the fisherman and told him to shove off—even suggesting he fish five miles away.

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But the fisherman said he had permission from the lifeguard to cast his line from where he stood. “Don’t come over here and try to police people,” he told the man. “Where’s your badge? Who are you?”

A black man,his family & friends went to Jensen Beach to fish.They were told where to fish by a guard & then a man walked over & started telling them they needed to move & said he’s with the fire department.His wife came over & called him the N word & said Ns will be Ns! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/3OQQ8qGSw9 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 23, 2026

The unidentified white man — wearing little more than swim trunks and shades — identified himself as a local fireman. Perhaps thinking better of the claim, or realizing he was being filmed, he admitted that he was not acting in an official capacity or speaking for the lifeguard on duty.

The fisherman tried his best to school the self-appointed beach police on the reality of the situation. “Guess what? If this is where somebody told us fishing is allowed, then maybe they shouldn’t be here,” he said, referring to the children. “Maybe you should talk to the little kids who are running back and forth, are you doing that?” The man brushed off the question with an insult about his intelligence and “lack of IQ.”

At this point, the beachgoer’s wife wandered up to the men and dropped the n-word multiple times. So much for a relaxing day on the sand!

People flooded the comments with opinions on everything from white privilege to fishing etiquette. A self-identified lifeguard put one debate to rest, writing: “If the lifeguard, whose job it is to maintain the safety of swimmers, tells you where you can be to safely fish, that’s where you can be to safely fish.”

Another commenter summed up the entire exchange: “Just why? What if everybody just minded their own business?”

As of publication, the couple has not been publicly identified. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from trying, especially given the man’s claim that he works as a fireman. If true, his conduct in the video raises questions about who’s representing the local fire department, on duty or off, and several commenters are now pushing to find out exactly who he is.