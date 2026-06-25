‘Dang My Guy Is Hurting’: Lionel Richie Hospitalized as Fans Fear the Worst After He Stops the Show and Cameras Capture His Final Moments on Stage

Lionel Richie gave fans quite the scare after having a tough time on stage Wednesday night.

The legendary singer-songwriter hit the road for a 26-city North American trek alongside co-headliners Earth, Wind & Fire.

The “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour” kicked off the tour at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 24.

Legenday singer Lionel Richie leaves fans concerned after medical emergency during opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind and Fire. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

While attendees expected a full show, Richie, 77, unexpectedly cut his set short.

Video circulating online shows the singer, dressed in a dark leather suit, taking the stage while performing his hit 1980s-era single “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the “American Idol” judge abruptly stopped the show about 55 minutes into his set.

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The former Commodores lead vocalist then jokingly told the crowd, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down.”

Footage shows Richie sitting down on the stage multiple times, including during a performance of “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

At one point, he gave up and continued singing while sitting down.

Because he was feeling dizzy and strange, @lionelrichie performed Dancing on the Ceiling sitting down on opening night @grandcasarena pic.twitter.com/5LYk5unI9s — Jon Bream (@jonbream) June 25, 2026

Saxophonist Dino Soldo joined him for a few moments and sang along as a distraction.

Moments later, Richie announced an “intermission” and left the stage.

A seemingly frustrated St. Paul audience had to wait 40 minutes until saxophonist Dino Soldo addressed the troubling situation about his bandleader.

“Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well,” Soldo, 53, explained. “He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

TMZ reports that paramedics met Richie backstage and took him by ambulance to a local hospital as a “precautionary measure.”

As of this writing, an update on Richie’s current health status has not been made public.

Prior to the concert beginning, Richie’s Instagram page shared eight behind-the-scenes photographs from the Minnesota event.

“Opening night. Rehearsals. Sound check. Showtime tonight. Saint Paul, you’re up!!!” read the caption for the eight-slide carousel.

After the show’s premature ending, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Richie was “a little dehydrated.”

Fans of the “Can’t Slow Down” album creator understandably conveyed concern for him. People flooded social media with reactions to the news of Richie feeling ill on Wednesday night.

“This man is almost 80 [years] old, why is he still trying to do this? Can’t be for money because he is wealthy. It’s like a boxer, don’t know when to step down and go on and do other things in life,” someone on X argued.

“Wearing leather under the heat of the stage lights at his age is not the smartest thing,” suggested one observer. Another worried supporter type, “Dang my guy is hurtin but trying to press on! That sit on them steps is serious!”

“It’s called being exhausted… You have to train yourself to be able to perform for long periods of time. And thinking of doing concerts without knowing your limitations isn’t good,” one person speculated.

BREAKING: Lionel Ritchie concert in St Paul at Grand Casino Arena canceled mid-show. Ritchie sat down on stage during “Dancing on the Ceiling”, said he felt dizzy. Performed one more song at piano, “Three Times a Lady”, then announced unplanned intermission. Did not return. pic.twitter.com/RNalkYHnmG — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 25, 2026

An Instagram user defended Richie shortening his performance.

“He did the right thing! Always listen to your body. He can redo his performance, but he can’t redo life. [There] will always be a next time, his fans will understand.”

Fans flooded the internet with dozens of prayer hands and heart emojis, showing support.

Richie is the legal father of 44-year-old reality television star Nicole Richie, whom he adopted while married to his ex-wife, Brenda Harvey.

He also shares a 32-year-old son, Miles Richie, and a 27-year-old daughter, Sofia Richie, with his second ex-wife, Diane Alexander.

Previously, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee had to have four separate surgeries in the 1990s to repair his damaged vocal cords caused by diet-induced acid reflux.

“About as close as you ever would’ve come to a nervous breakdown,” Richie told People in 2022.

The “Sing A Song All Night Long Tour” is scheduled to hit Chicago, Illinois, on June 26 before heading to Columbus, Ohio, on the following day.