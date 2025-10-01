‘Lying to Sell His Book’: Lionel Richie Claims Michael Jackson’s Bad Odor on Tour Led to a Secret Nickname, But Fans Aren’t Buying It

“Stuck on You” singer Lionel Richie is facing some buzz after revealing in his new memoir that he once joked with a very famous friend about a personal quirk.

In his newly-released book, “Truly,” Richie hints that the friend, Michael Jackson, was given an unflattering nickname by Quincy Jones.

Lionel Richie shared some tidbits about Michael Jackson in his new memoir, “Truly.” (Photo: Fotos International/Getty Images)

Multiple outlets reported that Richie described in his book how his famous friend spent much of his time on the road and seemed unaware of a personal quirk.

The “American Idol” judge recalled that his famous friend often wore the same pants repeatedly, wary of dry cleaners who might keep them as souvenirs.

Jackson’s fame made it impossible for him to shop at local department stores, as he was routinely swarmed by fans whenever he went out in public.

“He was on tour performing in the elaborate costumes made for him by his stylists, or he was in his pajama bottoms and slippers in the studio or he was in his going-out attire. Or he was at home in something loose and comfortable so he could practice his dance moves and play with his menagerie of pets,” Richie shared in his book, per People.

Richie also said the “Billie Jean” artist laughed along when the late music songwriter and producer Quincy Jones gave Jackson the nickname “Smelly.”

“Michael would laugh too, realizing that he was oblivious to the fact that he hadn’t changed or washed his clothes for a couple of days or so,” he wrote. “We all have our quirks.”

“Whenever Michael came to visit me, he was wearing whatever,” noted Richie. “Jeans and a T-shirt. And the jeans were either falling off him or too short to even be jeans and, well, smelly.”

Michael Jackson photographed in disguise, alongside Lionel Richie.

The “Dancing on the Ceiling” artist also wrote that he took Jackson home to shower on a day when he was particularly ripe, writing that he was “smelling particularly unkempt” on one occasion. Jackson had apparently not had a shower in days, and Richie gave the recording artist a clean pair of undies and a pair of jeans.

Fans reacted on social media after reading the story, and Richie was slammed for saying that Jackson smelled.

“Really tacky talking about a man who can’t defend himself,” replied one fan. “I thought Lionel had more class than that.”

Another said, “He is lying to sell his book. This was not at all the reason, MJ said smelly instead of cursing (as he was a Jehova Witness) Quincy talked about this numerous times.”

That same social media user shared the headline of another article titled, “Why Quincy Jones calls Michael Jackson “Smelly.'”

The story revealed that Jones would call Jackson “smelly” during the recording of “Thriller” “because that was Jackson’s term for “funky.”

He is lying to sell his book.

This was not at all the reason, MJ said smelly instead of cursing (as he was a Jehova Witness) Quincy talked about this numerous times.

Another fan called foul on Richie’s claim, noting that Jackson had more than enough money to handle any hygiene issue he may have been battling.

“C’mon this is ridiculous! MJ was extremely wealthy and could afford to keep himself UNSMELLY! Anything to sell a book Geezus,” wrote one person, while an X user added, “But I thought he was a germophobe.”

“They ain’t let MJ rest a moment since he died,” noted one, prompting another to reply, “Not one minute.”

Lionel Richie, Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson attend an event 1988.

Richie also shared that Jackson was close with his mother, Katherine, and his famous siblings, per People, but was independent when he went solo after achieving fame with his brothers in the Jackson 5.

“Michael was very close with his siblings and his mom, but once he went solo, making these monster albums, movies and videos, he was in charge of his own ship,” he wrote. “His day-to-day life was what you could call eccentric. Like an absent-minded professor but still a kid.”

Jackson and Richie collaborated on the 1985 mega hit, “We Are the World,” for the USA for Africa project.

The song reportedly raised $60 million for humanitarian aid and included multiple artists — such as Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Kenny Loggins, Dionne Warwick, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Kenny Rogers, Steve Perry, Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper, Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler and James Ingram.