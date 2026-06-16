‘Slobs’: Trump’s UFC Celebration Turned Into Filthy Circus — And Leaked Video of the Post-Party Mess Shows the Shocking Evidence Left Behind

Donald Trump claims he cleaned up the streets of Washington, D.C.

The president is now taking credit for making the capital “safe and beautiful” again after his circus show on the White House South Lawn.

But of course, he never imagined that proof revealing the mess he has made in the District of Columbia would surface.

President Donald Trump is facing the aftermath of his UFC celebration and the messy scene it left behind in D.C. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, 80, lit up the White House, attracting hundreds of people onto the South Lawn and thousands more to gather around the property and nearby landmarks for the UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14.

The spectacle was one of several events planned to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and coincided with Trump’s birthday.

He mingled with supporters and MMA fighters outside of the Octagon, then jetted to France to attend the 2026 G7 Summit. What he left behind leaked onto social media.

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A viral video circulating on Instagram shows concrete road barriers littered with discarded water bottles and strewn with trash.

The trail of garbage covered parts of the Ellipse, a nearby park adjacent to the South Lawn.

The area hosted meet-and-greets with UFC fighters, a replica of “The Claw,” and televisions so spectators could view the festivities on the South Lawn.

Partygoers drank and mingled as ring girls in American flag outfits walked around and posed for photos with guests. The festivities revolved around UFC cage fights inside the Octagon, giving the White House grounds more of a fight-night atmosphere than a political event.

“Who’s paying to clean this mess up because we know it’s not the UFC!” one user wondered.

A wide range of responses flooded the comment section online. “What?? People can’t carry their own water bottle to the trash?? Not surprised given the source,” read a criticism on IG.

“I guess they’ll use the military to clean it up,” and “Better call up the National Guard to do some clean up,” wrote two IG Threads users.

Trump called guardsmen to Washington last August to tackle a supposed crime emergency, but many subsequently wound up picking up trash and assisting with his beautification initiatives in the capital.

A third critic quipped, “Slobs. Guess DJT didn’t think to provide trash cans. So thoughtless & disrespectful.” A fourth individual shared, “Well now you know that it’s a pig sty. What an ugly thing has happened to the beautiful capitol. Hogs in The white house.”

A fifth onlooker found it ironic that Trump mocked Barack Obama’s presidential library as being the eyesore of Chicago’s Jackson Park.

They commented, “And Trump has the nerve to post an AI picture of Obama’s library as a garbage can. We all know who is complete trash and it’s not Obama.”

The 47th president previously shared a post with side-by-side photos of the Barack Obama Presidential Center and a silver trash can.

Last May, Trump referred to the building as a “disaster.”

During an Oval Office meeting in March, the president took another swipe at Obama — only this time pointing out how his own legacy will be preserved.

Renderings of The Trump Presidential Library reveal plans to build a 1,047-foot glass-paneled skyscraper in downtown Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

The landmark will “most likely” be a hotel with a “beautiful building on top,” Trump explained. The Donald J. Trump Library Foundation is fundraising $1 billion.

He began, “I wouldn’t start it till I’m out of office. I don’t believe in building libraries or museums,” but quickly shifted his focus to the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, saying that the library was “in not a good location, and it’s a very unattractive building that’s seriously late and seriously over budget.”

The concrete, steel, and granite structure cost $850 million. It opens to the public on June 19 after five years of construction. Several tour dates through November have already sold out.