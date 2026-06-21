‘Leave Us Alone!’: Meijer Shuts Off Comments After Employee Harasses Black Runner in Store Parking Lot

A Michigan man who regularly documents his runs around Kalamazoo says a Meijer employee suddenly told him he could no longer record on the store’s property.

Nino, who posts videos under the handle @nino3x__, frequently records himself before and during his runs throughout Michigan. But during a recent stop at a Meijer grocery store, a routine recording session took an unexpected turn.

Video shows Nino sitting in his vehicle in a largely empty section of the parking lot while preparing for a run. As he records, he notices a Meijer employee walking toward him from the store.

TikToker @nino3x__ was confronted by an employee in the parking lot of a Meijer store. (Photos: TikTok/@nino3x__)

Nino immediately questions why the employee is approaching him. He was parked far from the building and away from customers.

After exchanging greetings, Nino tells the employee he is recording. The employee quickly responds that recording is not allowed on Meijer’s property.

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“Okay, we actually don’t record on our property, though,” the employee says in the video.

As the employee motions for him to leave, Nino asks why recording has suddenly become an issue after years of filming in the same location.

#kalamazoomichigan ♬ original sound – Que ✨ @nino3x__ well i said something about recording the content then look what happens. Meijer on Gull road says nobody can record on their property. i legit record here all the time but today was a problem. i wasn’t near any customers, i was so far away from the building he walked a good way to come say something to me about recording. crazy thing is — i wasn’t bothering anybody yet you wanna come bother me. #postthecontent

“When has that ever been a problem?” he asks.

The employee tells him the store likely never noticed him recording before and insists the parking lot is private property. He says management does not want people filming there.

Nino continues tying his shoes and tells the employee he will finish getting ready, stop recording, and leave the property. He later claims the employee appeared to make a phone call after the exchange.

“I have a lot to say, but…” Nino tells viewers before ending the video.

In a follow-up post, Nino shows viewers exactly where he was parked. The footage reveals he was positioned on the far end of the lot. He was well away from the store entrance and customer traffic.

The employee had to walk a considerable distance to reach him, leaving many viewers wondering why the situation warranted intervention in the first place.

The video quickly drew thousands of reactions online, and Meijer has since turned off its comments on social media due to the backlash. Nino’s video has been viewed over 7 million times.

Some viewers questioned whether Nino’s race influenced the encounter.

“When you’re Black … you’re never really lonely,” one commenter wrote.

“As a wise person once said, ‘If only they hated us enough to leave us alone,” another viewer wrote.

Several commenters argued that Nino had every right to record, while others noted that businesses can restrict filming on privately owned property and ask individuals to leave if they refuse to comply.

“Law student here, it looks like you’re in Michigan where you can absolutely record in a public area even if it is privately owned. As long as you are also in the video and/ or audio. This is racism,” one viewer wrote.