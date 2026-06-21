‘No Shame’: JD Vance Grovels So Hard for Trump, Tries to Sell Him as Something Few Americans Would Believe, and Critics Say It’s His Lowest Move Yet

Vice President JD Vance has spent the week making the rounds on news and TV talk shows promoting his new book and defending President Donald Trump’s policies and the pair’s new agreement, which critics have called a giveaway, with Iran to end their unapproved and deadly military campaign.

But Vance, who in the early years of Trump’s first term in office fiercely criticized the president before becoming one of his most loyal sycophants, made a few of the most outrageous statements yet on a podcast on Thursday, June 18.

You might remember Vance once wrote that he vacillates “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical a–hole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” according to PBS.



Donald Trump blasted JD Vance in a White House moment that exposed more of Trump’s own ego than anything about his vice president. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Yet he’s now astoundingly claiming Trump is the most intelligent president in American history.

During an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s “Diary of a CEO” podcast, the author and MAGA mouthpiece argued that Trump is “extremely intelligent, generous, and a strong leader in human relations,” despite his public image.

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“People would say that he was dumb or that he wasn’t smart. He’s super smart, like he reads a lot. He understands people at an instinctual level better than anyone I’ve ever known. From a pure IQ perspective, he’s a very smart person,” Vance blathered.

Vance kept praising Trump’s intelligence, even though the president has spent the past year publicly bragging about “acing” cognitive tests that he appears to mistake for IQ tests. Doctors use those four tests to diagnose mental impairment or cognitive decline.

“It’s interesting. If you give Donald Trump an IQ test with the other 45, 46 presidents that the United States has had, I guarantee he’d be either near the top or at the top,” Vance extolled.

Social media had quite a bit to say about Vance’s groveling, calling him out and questioning what’s behind it.

“I’d put him at about probably #5. But that’s because the other 40 are dead,” an X poster hilariously pointed out about Trump’s smarts.

“There is no amount of money you could offer me to humiliate myself on a daily basis the way Vance does. The guy simply has no core, no shame, no charisma. He is the purest sock puppet to ever disgrace political office, an empty suit making human sounds,” another poster proclaimed.

This commenter did not hold back: “JD how does the trump sh-t sandwich taste? Get used to it you are going to be eating a lot of em groveling for his endorsement, don’t worry dems will retake the government then you will really need to eat a bunch of sh-t sandwiches.”

Yet another wrote, “Yeah I sometimes have to kiss my boss’ a– too. I get it. I would never say it on National TV, but you do you, boo. I’m guessing 95-105 and that was 20 years ago at best.”

It’s unclear why Vance felt the need to defend Trump’s intelligence levels, although opponents suggest it’s most likely to divert attention away from the deal the pair made with Iran to try to end Trump’s boondoggle of a military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Critics have called the war short-sighted without a strategy or an endgame and accused Trump and his cabinet of totally misjudging Iran’s ability to turn the tables by closing the Strait of Hormuz and sending gas and oil prices skyrocketing for more than three months now, making Trump look … well, dumb.