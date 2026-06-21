‘A Horrible Judge of Character’: Kristi Noem Suffers Another Major Blow, But This Time a 14-Year-Old Girl Ended Up Dead

Just months after President Donald Trump publicly pushed her out of one of the most powerful jobs in Washington, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing fresh scrutiny over a decision she made as governor of South Dakota.

This time, however, the controversy is tied to the death of a 14-year-old Native American girl.

Federal authorities announced Thursday that Mark Milk, a Sioux Falls man whose life sentence was commuted by Noem in 2023, has been charged in connection with the death of his teenage niece, McKenna Wendel, whose body was discovered in a rural area nearly a week after she disappeared.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The shocking development comes as Noem continues to recover from a humiliating fall from political grace after Trump abruptly removed her from the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year and reassigned her to a lesser role inside the administration.

Now critics are revisiting one of the most controversial clemency decisions of her political career.

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A Life Sentence Cut Short

Milk, 51, had spent nearly 30 years behind bars serving a life sentence for a 1993 manslaughter conviction stemming from a fatal stabbing in the South Dakota city of Winner.

In February 2023, Noem commuted his sentence, allowing him to leave prison decades earlier than originally expected.

At the time, supporters argued Milk had earned a second chance after years of incarceration. But federal prosecutors now allege he played a central role in the death of Wendel, who disappeared in March.

Authorities say the 14-year-old was last seen alive in Sioux Falls on March 14. Family members reported her missing the day before. Investigators found her body outside Brookings on March 19, roughly an hour north of Sioux Falls.

Federal officials have not yet released the cause of her death.

However, prosecutors charged Milk with five counts, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine resulting in death and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

A second man, 38-year-old Jon Rogness of Brookings, faces conspiracy and accessory charges tied to an alleged effort to cover up the crimes.

“This is a horrific case,” FBI Special Agent Gene Kowel said during a news conference announcing the charges.

“There are no cases that we investigate that are more heart-wrenching and more tragic than the ones that involve children or the death of a child.”

Family Mourns a Teen Remembered for Her Joy

Wendel’s obituary paints the picture of a teenager who loved animals and enjoyed attending powwows with her grandparents, who raised her.

The family belonged to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

“She loved the singing and the beautiful sounds of the drums,” the obituary stated.

Loved ones described her as having a vibrant personality and a zest for life.

Investigators have remained tight-lipped about many details of the case, saying they do not want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Another Headache for Noem

The charges arrive during an already difficult year for Noem.

Her tenure leading DHS ended in dramatic fashion when Trump announced on social media that Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin would replace her as Homeland Security secretary.

The move followed weeks of criticism over her leadership and a series of controversies that dogged her time in office.

Trump attempted to soften the blow by giving Noem the title of “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” a newly created position tied to a regional security initiative.

But the reassignment quickly became the subject of ridicule online, with critics describing it as a demotion dressed up as a promotion.

Now, as federal prosecutors pursue charges against a man whose release she personally approved, Noem finds herself facing renewed questions about whether her clemency decision put a dangerous offender back on the streets.

Backlash online against Noem has been brutal and harsh.

“Noem isn’t a smart person. A horrible judge of character. A faceless loser, and she’s responsible for the 14 year olds death,” one critic wrote. “This is deeply troubling and reminds us how important it is that justice systems not only hold people accountable, but also prioritize real rehabilitation and public safety. Healing for victims and prevention for the future must both matter if we want safer communities,” another person added.

“Noem’s commutation of his sentence looks like a huge mistake now,” one person concluded.