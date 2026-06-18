‘Get the F— Out!’: White Georgia Woman Launches Tirade on Black Men on Hiking Trail, Then Calls Cops and Cries Wolf While They Laugh in Her Face

A dog-walking Karen was mercilessly mocked in real time for her reaction to three Black men she encountered on a wooden trail.

And now viewers of the viral video are piling on. A June 17 clip detailing the interaction has amassed more than 1.5 million views. Commenters are labeling her “unhinged” after “her fake panicking,” which involved a call to 911—even the dispatcher told her to leave the men alone.

An Atlanta-area hip hop artist who goes by Sn8ke said he and a few friends were on their way to shoot a video when he crossed paths with the woman. He deadpanned in the caption, “Went to my brother’s apartment to shoot content with my legal firearm in my name away from humans, and somehow Karen still found me.”

Video screenshots show a woman involved in a confrontation on a Georgia hiking trail. (Photos: Instagram screenshots/globalsn8ke)

Sn8ke was indeed carrying a weapon. Georgia has some of the most lenient gun laws in the U.S., allowing permitless carry for both visible and concealed handguns. Still, the firearm itself was never shown on camera.

In the clip, the woman let loose a string of insults toward the men. But then she adopted a seemingly different persona on the phone with the police. Launching into her performance, she told the officer, “I’m being threatened by a guy with a weapon! I need help NOW.”

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The men erupted in laughter. One mocked her exaggerated voice, and another told her flat out, “Look how lame you are.”

Turning to the men, she let out a wild laugh, which sparked strong reactions in the comments section. “She about to pop a vein doing allat,” joked an Instagram user.

Somewhere along the line, she told the men they “didn’t belong,” were “there illegally,” and said “get the f*ck out” repeatedly.

The group pleaded with her to “Get away from us, please,” and accused her of racial harassment. She denied the accusation and tried to pull up photos of Black children she “swam with earlier” as receipts.

“Like Miss, please GTF!!!!” exclaimed one exasperated commenter. Another quipped, “Bet the parents of some of them children would really like to see this video…”

In the end, viewers were just as confused as the rap artists who were on their way to shoot content. As one astute observer noted: “’Stop threatening me.’ Proceeds to step towards someone who is ‘threatening her’ with a gun LOL. Can’t make this sh*t up. Victim and the aggressor.” Somehow, that says it all.